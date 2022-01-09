Jerome Christenson: No finer days than these

I’m still here.

I know. It’s January. But much to some folks’ mild to moderate surprise, I’m not going anywhere. Why would I, seeing how winter keeps improving with age.

With my age, that is.

I’d guess that attitude would run counter to the whole AARP image of folks no longer obligated to the old nine-to-five. Freed from the fetters of the daily grind, citizens of a certain age supposedly undergo some sort of migratory mutation causing the winter solstice to trigger a near irresistible urge to temporarily relocate to subtropical swamplands or Sonoran desertscapes.

I’ve never been much inclined to join in this annual snowbird migration. Maybe it’s because, unlike a mallard duck or robin redbreast I don’t need open water or early morning worms to keep body and soul together, or, quite simply, that packing and hauling my stuff half-way across the continent just so I can wear shorts a couple of extra months out of the year just doesn’t seem worth the trouble.

Perhaps if I had a peculiar passion for pasture pool or couldn’t pass a day without thwacking a tennis ball under a sunlit sky that change of climate might be compelling, but so long as I have electric lights and central heat it’s June in my living room 12 months a year — I just have to keep the windows closed and the utility bill paid.

It’s not that I harbor some sort of deep-seated Yankee superiority syndrome. Yeah, we did win the Civil War and all, but I do have a deep-seated affection for Dixie — this world would be a seriously bleaker place without bourbon and barbeque. It’s just that I’ve come to realize that, at this point in life, January might just be the best month of the whole year.

Now before you conclude that I’ve been a bit overserved on Southern Comfort, let me be quick to acknowledge that so long as I had to haul my heinie out of a nice warm bed and head out into the cold, cold world no fewer than five mornings a week, and certainly when I was tasked to compel a couple of young children or (shudder) teenagers to do likewise, facing down January’s promise of snow and 20 below went a long way to diminishing its annual allure. But those are the very obligations that put the kibosh on the young and responsible migrating to warmer climes for the colder months — and once free of them, a fellow is also free to consider this much maligned month on its own merits.

First off, for any individual possessed of good mittens, a wool hat, long johns and a proper parka, January lays claim to some of the brightest, finest days to grace the calendar. The skies are never so blue, the air never so intoxicatingly crisp as on a January morning, drenched in icy sun, the snow creaking with every step.

And what to fill these ice blue days and ebony nights? Whatever we dang well please, or nothing at all. Week after week we’ve tricked and treated, given thanks, ho ho ho’d, dreidel, dreidel, dreidel’d, fa la la’d, and Auld Lange Syne’d and now, at blessed long last, we’ve got nothing to do. Not a decorating, over-eating, gift-giving occasion until mid-February — and that one quite optional, provided you’re willing to forgo domestic bliss. January’s time to settle in with a good drink and a good book. Time to snatch a nap, simmer soup, stoke a fire, be with a friend.

When the weather outside is actively trying to kill you, there’s no better time to stay inside and savor life’s good fortune — and to be warm and well fed in the depth of winter is good fortune enough to savor.

In its good time spring will be here, and summer will surely follow. Soon enough, I should think, it will come looking for me. Soon enough, indeed.

Meantime, I’ll enjoy the wait.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0