Jerome Christenson: Needs of the one; wants of the many

Heck, just going fishin’ has become a spectator sport – top bass tournament fishermen rack up winnings of more than $350,000 a year. Now I know Og the Caveman’s cousin fished for a living … but what he caught, he didn’t throw back.

Interesting how when some folks do for money what most folks just do for fun we tend to take them so very seriously.

Now that makes sense if a guy happens to have 10 grand riding on the outcome of the next light heavyweight matchup, or for the CEO who’s just signed off on a multi-million dollar endorsement deal. That, as they say, is serious skin in the game. But, for the rest of us, a game is, well, just a game.

And, with a nod to the Bard, most participants just poor players, that strut and fret their minutes upon the field and are seen no more…

Which, of course, brings us to Simone Biles, who, of course, is not a poor player at all, but, by most accounts, the best in her sport. When she declined to compete it was an international incident, pushing aside war, pestilence and famine to dominate the awareness of a goodly portion of the planetary population.