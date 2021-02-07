Jerome Christenson: Missing Dad but cherishing memories

It takes time. One day you realize that the guy who didn’t know a darn thing when you were 15 has gotten a whole lot smarter … and he seems ready to acknowledge that the kid is finally catching on. And, for guys as lucky as I was, it goes on from there. The stories get better, the advice goes deeper, the jokes get funnier. He helps you remember some of the things you’d just as soon forget, then levels the field by telling you the dumb stunts he pulled at that same age. In time you learn what he was up to before you came along, before Mom came along. Things you’d been too young to know about, too young to understand, too young to care. You learn he had dreams and disappointments, fears and triumphs, loves and sorrows that help give your life … and his … a deeper perspective.

And because he was there, he knows the same about you.

It’s hard then, to part with someone you’ve known all your life. Hard, of course, in the way the death of anyone you love, are close to, is hard. But after the intensity of grief has passed, there comes a different, maybe deeper, sense of loss.