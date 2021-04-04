Jerome Christenson: Missing Buckles already with comics fans everywhere

Well, there’s no more Buckles.

No, we’re not facing some COVID-generated belt shortage, but the little dog on the comics page is gone for good.

I’m a lifelong devotee of the comic pages. Dennis the Menace was created just a year before I was and was my childhood role model and inspiration (although, as of late, some folks have been insinuating that role has been divvied up among Ed Crankshaft, Dilbert, and Garfield — with Hagar the Horrible showing up at mealtime). Dad got me hooked on newspapers when he read me the Sunday funnies and through the years there’s been many a day when the only things in the paper I cared to read featured the likes of Beetle, Dagwood and Mary Worth.

Now the comics page in the paper may be a constant, but the strips that populate it do change. Dick Tracy’s no longer pounding the beat. Pogo met the enemy once too often and The Far Side finally went too far. But the comics page is slow to change — and that’s the way folks like it. Politicians and celebrities can come and go, but Mr. Dithers better stay in the corner office. Editors know that and I received a particularly personal education in the importance of comic page permanence a number of years ago.

Y’see, this isn’t the first time Buckles walked off this comic page.