Jerome Christenson: It's that time again

Mom was no fan of the government monkeying with the time of day. She averred the only time the Good Lord reset the cosmic clock was when old Joshua and the Israelites needed an extra hour to finish whipping the Amorite’s army at Gibeon — and she didn’t see any Amorites making trouble in Houston County. People were meant to live by sun-time, Switching to summer-time and back just got folks’ digestive systems confused and kept babies from getting to bed when they should’ve.

Theology aside, it seems Mom was on to something — it’s not wise to fool with Mother Nature. It seems that scientists on the news pages have joined Dagwood, Garfield and Beetle Baily in putting sweet slumber on a pinnacle of everyday importance. Research has determined that sound sleep, and getting enough of it, is as important to health and well-being as pretty much anything we do while we’re awake.

Consequently, a goodly number of sleep experts not featured on the comics page caution that arbitrarily resetting the whole country’s bedtime spring and fall might have a definite downside, even if it does give folks and extra hour of daylight to cut the lawn.