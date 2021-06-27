Jerome Christenson: It only feels like a miracle

Funny how we understood that really well just a few months ago. Back around the first of the year when the vaccine was still only a promise, we were ever so eager for it. Eager to shed our masks, hug our friends, go out to dinner, do things we hadn’t done in such a long time. And if we remember, the word was that, if all went well, maybe by fall or winter there would be enough for most people … enough that we could hope for Thanksgiving or, at least, Christmas with our families.

But here we are, unmasked, unfettered, going to ball games and taking carnival rides, sitting next to each other in restaurants and stepping on each other’s toes in checkout lines. Oh, things are still a bit ragged around the edges. Events that seemed impossible or at least unlikely short months ago are in full swing — or as close to full swing as hasty organizing and ad hoc arrangements allow. Hotel rooms are filling, rent-a-cars are a rare find and with millions of folks suddenly having places to go and things to do, the gas we’re all lining up for is emptying our wallets as fast as it fills out tanks. Yep, the old law of supply and demand is being enforced with a vengeance — on lumber, gasoline, beefsteaks or what have you. We’re out and about, doing stuff, wanting stuff and getting frustrated it isn’t there or costs more than we remember it ought to.