Jerome Christenson: If you can’t wait, go home to your kitchen

For instance, I dropped by one of my favorite places a few days ago. It was a reasonably busy night and there were two servers and one cook covering a 20-foot bar, a dozen or so tables, some outside seating, and a steady run of carry-out orders to boot. Quite frankly, the wait was long, but the beer was cold and the food was good. I left happy and look forward to being back.

And, by the way, the management rather proactively put a little notice on the menu board and on each table reminding the clientele that good things come to those who wait and patience is a virtue. That night, at least, it seemed folks were taking that message to heart.

But too often that’s the exception, rather than the rule. Time was when eating a meal away from home was a treat, a reasonably big deal. But of late it’s become a commonplace thing to have someone else cook our food, wash our dishes and thank us copiously for the privilege. Consequently, all too often, otherwise ordinary folks seem to feel that an order for a couple of double cheeseburgers and fries entitles them to take on airs like they’re Marie Antoinette or the Shah of Iran — entitled to have the lower orders at their beck and call and to offer up abuse at their slightest displeasure. Somehow these tinfoil tyrants think if they can get the server fired or get the cook to quit they’ve accomplished great things; proved again that the customer is always right — after showing the world they’re an arrogant arse who we can all do without. Impatient, impolite, insulting, they raise a stink and we all have to smell it.