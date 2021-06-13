Jerome Christenson: How sweat it is

Yeah, I was pretty miserable much of last week. It wasn’t the heat, it was all the people griping about it.

Rack it up to perversity, orneriness, or a genetic predilection arising from too many generations shivering in sub-arctic climes, but when somebody asks me, “Hot enough for ya?,” until the thermometer shows three digits or so, I’m inclined to honestly respond, “Nah, a little more sun would be nice.” In all honesty, I’ve been secretly rooting for global warming and feeling bad that I’m likely to be dead before the best of it gets here.

I like hot weather, and I’m darn sick of all these people whining about it.

Especially people who live in Minnesota.

I might be a little less put out if these weren’t the same grumblers I put up with back in January. The same people who spend the winter complaining that they’re cold instead of pulling on a pair of long johns are the people beefing about too much humidity six months later. C’mon people, surviving the outdoors without a parka is what summer is all about. Get used to it!

Frankly, I fault air conditioning for freezing people’s ability to enjoy a bright summer day.