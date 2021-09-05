Jerome Christenson: Gravity isn’t an up or down choice

No choice there either – for your or for the folks you’re infecting.

Even so, nobody – certainly not “the government” should tell anyone what to do…or so the argument goes. We’re talking rights, talking freedom here…

That’s wrongheaded too.

Often times, it ain’t up to you.

That’s the way the world works.

There’s no opt out for gravity and getting in the way of Newton’s laws of motion is fraught with dire consequences. And when it comes to putting limits on what we can and cannot do, the folks we live with pretty much pick up where Mother Nature left off. Civilization means taking those choices that would be bad for the lot of us off the table as options for you, me, or the guy down the street.

By and large we see the good sense in that. So we stop at stop signs, yield to pedestrians, wear pants in public, and refrain from acting on homicidal thoughts – even when we feel like doing otherwise. It doesn’t take a particularly deep thinker to understand that, ultimately, what’s good for everybody is good for me too.

Wearing a mask and getting a shot to help stop a pandemic is good for everybody. Good for you too.