Jerome Christenson: Good ‘nuff

Of course there is a time and place for things at the pinnacle, but a cask—strength, single—barrel highland single—malt is wasted in a whiskey sour. There’s nothing wrong with the exceptional being the exception, the rest of the time, ordinary is just fine.

My folks generation had a good way to describe that. Mom had her “everyday dishes,” and we all had our “everyday clothes.” They were adequate, serviceable, and appropriate for the task and moment at hand. Oh, Mom had her “good china,” but that was reserved for Christmas or company, and nobody would have thought to wear our “Sunday best” to loaf in the living room on Thursday evening. Everyday was just fine almost every day.

That’s important to keep in mind. Appreciating the ordinary keeps life in balance. Nobody’s going to manage the exceptional, much less the perfect, 24/7 and, on the other hand, nobody can live life continually falling on their face. Ordinary is our comfort zone – all that multitude of tasks and situations where good ‘nuff is, well, good ’nuff.