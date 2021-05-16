Jerome Christenson: Drive in and hop to it

Mom had it right better than 50 years ago when she complained bitterly about the lack of carhops at the that new drive-in in La Crosse. She didn’t care that the hamburgers were only 15¢ (“They’re pretty puny hamburgers and they don’t give ya much for ketchup.”), she was of the unshakable opinion that if a place wanted her business, the least they could do is send somebody out to take her order.

McDonalds would have been out of business if it had been up to my mother.

Mom was a fan, a very critical fan, of the traditional drive-in. From her place in the front passenger seat she was quick to comment of which of the high school age tray-toters where earning their wage, and which were just there to yak with their boyfriends.

She could tell you which stand gave a full order of fries and which one was so cheap they stretched the ketchup with water and vinegar. Mom kept tabs on how big the napkins were, who served instant coffee and which places let the teenagers get away with using bad language when little kids were around to hear.

As a little kid, I wasn’t nearly so fussy. All I knew was that A&W had the best root beer and if I was really lucky, and if I didn’t hit brother Kevin even once, there was an outside chance Dad would spring for a cone to keep me quiet on the ride home.