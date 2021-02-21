Jerome Christenson: Confiteor

Now, let’s be done with him.

You know who I mean.

Shun him. Like a country full of outraged Amish elders. Speak not to him nor of him. Let him blither and blather unheard, unacknowledged, unmentioned. Pay no attention. Pull the curtain. Walk away.

Ignore him.

Even better, give him up for Lent.

It’s a long standing custom, to mark Christianity’s traditional 40 days of reflection and repentance by abjuring a practice or habit we know not to be good for us. Growing up I regarded with some sympathy the kids enrolled at St. Mary’s school struggling to go six weeks without Snicker bars or bubble gum. Later on, my own attempt at giving up smoking for Lent found me sneaking a Marlboro faster than you could recite a couple of Hail Marys and an Apostolic Benediction. Even so, there was virtue in the attempt, in the recognition of weakness and the resolve to do better.

And here, at the outset of this year’s penitential season, we do well to look back at the last few days … weeks … months … heck, the last few years and ’fess up, at least to ourselves, that we’ve been party to a bad thing.