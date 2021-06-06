Jerome Christenson: Blessed are they…

For that matter, consider … the median pay for Ms. Barry’s employees is just under $600 a week — meaning half her workforce doesn’t make as much by going to work for a year as she does each and every day.

I bring up Ms. Barry’s good fortune only to illustrate that perhaps we might think again before we brand folks greed, lazy and antisocial because they are less than eager to take jobs that don’t pay enough to put shoes on their feet, keep a roof overhead and food on the table, much less cover luxuries like a visit to the clinic, a filling for an aching tooth or a tank of gas for a worn out car. I’d be so bold to say that the problem here isn’t unemployment paying too much, but jobs paying too little.

Can we afford to pay them more? Well, if Cory Barry’s gonna pull down $8 million, it ought not be at the expense of the blue-smocked worker bees that keep her stores humming. Somehow, we’ve come to accept the notion that it’s up to poor people’s lives and labor to subsidize businesses that choose not to pay their workers a living wage. Accordingly, the comforts of the affluent are paid for by the sacrifices of the poorest among us — sort of like welfare stood on its head.

So, blessed are the poor … they keep down the price of McNuggets.

‘Nuff said.

