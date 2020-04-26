Jenna Chernega and Darrell Downs: Looking beyond crisis to recovery
0 comments

Jenna Chernega and Darrell Downs: Looking beyond crisis to recovery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One of the harsh realities of coronavirus is that it forces us to re-prioritize.

Maintenance workers fear wasting a drop of disinfectant with uncertain supplies in the future. Doctors and nurses perform daily triage to ensure their skill is aimed where it’s needed most.

As educators working entirely in new online environments, we ask ourselves more than ever, what are the essential lessons for our students’ success?

State leaders in St. Paul are also trying to prioritize. Now that some of the most time-sensitive emergency bills have been enacted, lawmakers, like the rest of us, are thinking about the future – about recovery.

We expect they are asking themselves precisely how can they get the most out of scarce public dollars today to fuel the economic recovery of tomorrow?

We believe that higher education plays a key role in Minnesota’s economic and social recovery. No, we do not claim to be the frontline of this crisis. That honor goes to health-care workers, teachers, law enforcement, grocery-store workers and others who put themselves in the face of this virus every day.

But we can proudly say that many of those heroes sat in our classrooms; our colleges and universities helped them become who they are.

We owe them greatly, and at the same time, we suggest that without the universities and colleges of Minnesota, the state wouldn’t have been as ready to face the pandemic as it is. Nor would Minnesota be ready to face the coming recovery.

The Winona State University Faculty Association is committed to the University’s role in the recovery.

According to consulting firm, Parker Philips, Winona State University alone contributes $447.9 million annually to the state’s economy.

That means for every dollar of state tax revenue that is allocated to WSU, more than $10 is returned to the state’s economy. WSU students, staff and faculty contribute time and money to local charities, host an extensive list of artistic and cultural events, and of course educate and advise about 7,500 students per year.

With the evaporation of the state’s projected surplus and the private sector economy in shambles, a recovering Minnesota will need to invest in the most prudent ways. The state would be wise to sustain its 1,000 percent annual return on investment by supporting higher education.

During the present pandemic, WSU is providing iPads, medical equipment and PPE supplies to Winona Health as well as providing housing to displaced health-care workers.

WSU is providing housing and food delivery to more than 100 largely international students with no other safe refuge.

WSU is refunding room and board payments to more than 1,900 students. And it is volunteering its newest dormitories, Kirkland and Haake halls, to be retrofitted as emergency hospitals if the need arises.

As the pandemic develops in Minnesota, we will continue to step up as needed. WSU will also have another role in the coming months and years, as the recovering economy will demand retrained workers, skills in new industries and entrepreneurs in emerging fields and as people look to build better lives in the “new normal.”

We know that Minnesotans have recovered from terrible disasters before.

In 1918, journalist and chronicler of Minnesota, Curt Brown, reminds us that there were 1,500 combat fatalities from World War I, 453 victims of northern forest fires, 2,543 deaths due to tuberculosis, and more than 10,000 deaths from influenza.

That was a very, very bad year for Minnesota. But the state did not collapse. Universities and colleges helped rebuild the economy, and by the early 1920s, Minnesota was prospering at record levels.

It wasn’t a time for partisan bickering or exploiting a crisis for political gain, it was a time when it was believed that the state would recover because of its investments in higher education. We believe that is still true and we’re ready to make it happen again.

Jennifer Chernega, Ph.D., teaches in the Department of Sociology and has served as president of the WSU Faculty Association since 2017. She also serves as vice president for the Inter Faculty Organization, the union that serves teaching faculty, librarians, coaches and counselors at the universities of MinnState. She has taught at Winona State since 2007.

Darrell Downs, Ph.D., Department of Political Science and Public Administration, has taught American Politics and Public Policy at WSU for 28 years. He is a past president of the WSU Faculty Association.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Wait, Trump wants to 'LIBERATE' Michigan but not Georgia?
Columnists

Commentary: Wait, Trump wants to 'LIBERATE' Michigan but not Georgia?

  • Updated

By now we should all be inured to the whiplash-inducing comments of President Donald Trump, who, as my father used to say, could screw up an iron ball. Just last week he was tweeting his support to armed anti-government activists and conservative protesters seeking an end to stay-at-home orders in three states with Democratic governors: Michigan, Virginia and Minnesota. The president also, ...

+5
Commentary: 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' Trump tweets to armed protesters. What was he thinking?
Columnists

Commentary: 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' Trump tweets to armed protesters. What was he thinking?

Earlier this week, thousands of people wrangled by a conservative political group drove into the Capitol area of Lansing, Mich., to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Among them were some Second Amendment hard-liners and anti-government activists openly carrying firearms. President Donald Trump's response? Um, was that the president of ...

+10
Commentary: Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, are we witnessing the death of science?
Columnists

Commentary: Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, are we witnessing the death of science?

I've spent my life exploring the world in various ways. From my love of nature and the outdoors to my career as a social scientist, I've spent much of my life trying to understand the natural and social forces around me. Although I am "just" a social scientist, as my chemist daughter often points out, I still approach the quest for knowledge using data and methods of analysis drawn from the ...

Commentary: David Mamet: Uncle Henry, two pandemics and the cohesion of family
Columnists

Commentary: David Mamet: Uncle Henry, two pandemics and the cohesion of family

I get a big kick out of seeing our surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Adams, on TV explaining the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Adams is a vice admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service. Prior to his appearances, all I knew about this Public Health Service was its connection with the Mamet Family History, through the 1950 film, "Panic in the Streets." In the movie, we have an epidemic ravaging New ...

+9
Commentary: Predictions about where the coronavirus pandemic is going vary widely. Can models be trusted?
Columnists

Commentary: Predictions about where the coronavirus pandemic is going vary widely. Can models be trusted?

Much of the news about COVID-19 includes projections about where the coronavirus pandemic may be going. Many of these predictions are at great odds with one another, likely causing many to ask: How do prediction models work and can they be trusted? Recently, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projected that COVID-19 deaths in the United States would drop ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News