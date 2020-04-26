Jenna Chernega and Darrell Downs: Looking beyond crisis to recovery

As the pandemic develops in Minnesota, we will continue to step up as needed. WSU will also have another role in the coming months and years, as the recovering economy will demand retrained workers, skills in new industries and entrepreneurs in emerging fields and as people look to build better lives in the “new normal.”

We know that Minnesotans have recovered from terrible disasters before.

In 1918, journalist and chronicler of Minnesota, Curt Brown, reminds us that there were 1,500 combat fatalities from World War I, 453 victims of northern forest fires, 2,543 deaths due to tuberculosis, and more than 10,000 deaths from influenza.

That was a very, very bad year for Minnesota. But the state did not collapse. Universities and colleges helped rebuild the economy, and by the early 1920s, Minnesota was prospering at record levels.

It wasn’t a time for partisan bickering or exploiting a crisis for political gain, it was a time when it was believed that the state would recover because of its investments in higher education. We believe that is still true and we’re ready to make it happen again.

Jennifer Chernega, Ph.D., teaches in the Department of Sociology and has served as president of the WSU Faculty Association since 2017. She also serves as vice president for the Inter Faculty Organization, the union that serves teaching faculty, librarians, coaches and counselors at the universities of MinnState. She has taught at Winona State since 2007. Darrell Downs, Ph.D., Department of Political Science and Public Administration, has taught American Politics and Public Policy at WSU for 28 years. He is a past president of the WSU Faculty Association.

