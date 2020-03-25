Jay Ambrose: The world turned upside down
0 comments
COMMENTARY

Jay Ambrose: The world turned upside down

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jay Ambrose mug

Jay Ambrose

"Social-distancing” is the phrase of the day, and what it pretty much means is staying away from people while America shuts down, the economy gets clobbered and death seeks out at a million, maybe two million of us.

The issue is coronavirus, the fear is contagion and a primary solution is surcease of human contact to the extent of no more sporting events, church services, restaurant visits, school attendance, parades, weddings or even shaking hands.

To top it off, there has been a toilet paper panic, not a historically recognized signal of the end days, but I keep thinking that, in my whole life, I have never seen anything quite like this.

Yes, there have been assassinations, race riots, mass murders, terrorist attacks, recessions and more, but not the virtual closure of society.

And yes, the 9/11 terrorist attack spurred similar apprehension and confusion but it didn’t get quite so personal for most of us, as in being advised not to leave your house.

The virus appeared from nowhere, well, from China, and some people said from the beginning it could be a horror and others said, oh, not all that much, something less even than the flu, although flus kill thousands.

Then it became worse and hit Iran and Italy especially hard. Medical scientists informed us that it is highly contagious but mostly mild except for the elderly and people with underlying conditions. For them it can be deadly. So wash your hands, don’t touch your face, stay away from any crowd larger than 10 people and consider isolation a virtue.

Some have paid little attention to all of this, especially young people liking to party and knowing they are largely safe except that they can become infected and kill the innocent with a sneeze. But wait a minute. Recent info says the younger crowd can be in danger, too.

The partying is one element of discord and another is President Donald Trump. He pretty much said pshaw about the whole thing at first, and people said, oh, no, he can’t be our leader at a time like this. He also made an unbelievable error in a televised speech he gave, saying he would stop trade with Europe.

Nope, he was just going to stop travel from Europe. The supposedly intellectual New Yorker magazine, saying the speech was ignorant, inadequate, nationalistic and militaristic, responded that the travel ban would do nothing to affect a disease already here, which is akin to saying that threats coming your way will not hurt you if you are already surrounded by threats.

The European nations themselves have now established travel bans, and Trump has an excellent anti-virus team, one hero of which is Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a past adviser to six other presidents. He has said the ban was a solid move and right now European countries are establishing their own travel bans.

Trump has also been hit for the absence of sorely needed testing kits. But this was the consequence of mishaps in the administrative state and it’s being fixed just as our private sector is working mightily to come up with treatment drugs and a vaccine. Right now, Trump is mostly getting along with Democrats and is coordinating with CEOs and governors in the uphill charge.

Cuddling up with this pandemic, naturally, is an economy in havoc because of all the closing businesses and employees let loose one way or the other, no idea when restructuring can begin or if a trillion dollars from the federal government will work as hoped.

What we need right now is each other when that is pretty much forbidden except through the internet, although we can have unity if we choose and don’t rule out American genius.

Hang in there. We can get through this.

Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. Readers may email him at speaktojay@aol.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: What others see as Joe Biden's mental slips, I see as the tricks of a master stutterer
Columnists

Commentary: What others see as Joe Biden's mental slips, I see as the tricks of a master stutterer

You don't notice Joe Biden's stutter when he's speaking most of the time. He didn't stutter during the debate on March 15, for example. But as a stutterer, I recognized the signs of a master stutterer at work. Seeing Biden on stage takes me back to my childhood. I've watched him for years and recognize the familiar tricks. Noticed him struggling with a phrase or name he's uttered a million ...

+2
Commentary: Giving everyone a $1,000 check will help the coronavirus downturn. But it's not enough
Columnists

Commentary: Giving everyone a $1,000 check will help the coronavirus downturn. But it's not enough

Washington's thinking about how to respond to the novel coronavirus seems to be mutating faster than the virus is. And that's a good thing. Just a few weeks after seeming to dismiss the virus as a minor threat, President Trump is now talking about pouring $1 trillion or more into the U.S. economy to help families and businesses cope with the strain caused by the disease - and in particular, by ...

Commentary: Maybe COVID-19 will remind us why government is not the enemy
Columnists

Commentary: Maybe COVID-19 will remind us why government is not the enemy

After the stock market collapsed in late 1929, many people in the United States lost their jobs. By 1932, 1 in 4 Americans was suffering from lack of food. President Hoover, enamored of the efficiency of the private market and suspicious of all foreign countries, raised tariffs and waited, confident that the market would recover and all would be well again. Government intervention, he warned, ...

Commentary: We need food, medicine and safety — not tax cuts and corporate bailouts — to face coronavirus
Columnists

Commentary: We need food, medicine and safety — not tax cuts and corporate bailouts — to face coronavirus

As the COVID-19 crisis deepens, my fellow economists have reached deep into their bare cupboards of old ideas, and what have they found? Models that do not work: bailouts for big companies. Tax cuts for people well-off enough to owe taxes. Cash-grant schemes, a favorite of the universal income crowd. These tactics won't be effective. We cannot predict how bad the economic situation will get. ...

Commentary: Want to serve your community during the coronavirus pandemic? Here's how to volunteer
Columnists

Commentary: Want to serve your community during the coronavirus pandemic? Here's how to volunteer

  • Updated

As the First Partner of California and as the Chief Service Officer of California, our first priority is to lift up California's families and most vulnerable communities. We believe wholeheartedly in elevating the value of service and creating a sense of community where the health and well-being of all of us is as important, if not more important, than our individual success. Embracing ...

Commentary: I'm not a teacher. My home 'school' is a joke. We need a better coronavirus education plan
Columnists

Commentary: I'm not a teacher. My home 'school' is a joke. We need a better coronavirus education plan

  • Updated

When we heard that the Los Angeles Unified School District would close schools for two weeks to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, my two sons - one in third grade, the other in fifth - were thrilled because no school usually means they get to sleep late, watch too much television and enjoy their vacation. I knew the closure would a challenge because I'm still working and, no, the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News