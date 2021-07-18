James Puz: What's become of 'everyday philosophers'?

Philosophers go back to ancient times. Aristotle, Socrates and Plato are men who come readily to mind for many people. There were women, too, like Maitreyi and Ghosha. One might say the prophets in the Bible could be considered “philosophers” given their unique perspective on God and life

During the ensuing years Spinoza and Anne Conway made their appearances. However, they are what I call “pure philosophers” while those like Descartes, Voltaire, Mary Wollstonecraft and Iris Murdoch were involved in other fields of study (mathematics, science, history, writing).

And while, in our modern age, we have “pure philosophers” like Michelle Moody-Adams, Elizabeth Anderson, Thomas Nagel and John McDowell, we have lost our “everyday philosophers,” those men and women whose names we recognized almost immediately, often on a daily basis but who became “philosophers” only because of where they were at any given time in their lives ...and in our history.

Therefore, why do we no longer have stalwarts like Dick Gregory, Dr. King, Bella Abzug, Lenny Bruce, Twain, Gloria Steinem, Will Rogers, Emerson, Ayn Rand, Gandhi, Churchill, Shirley Chisholm, Gore Vidal, William F. Buckley, H.L. Mencken, Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Friedan, Robert F. Kennedy, Dr. Angela Davis, Lady Bird Johnson, Solzenitsyn and Adam Clayton Powell?