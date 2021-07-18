James Puz: What's become of 'everyday philosophers'?

Philosophers go back to ancient times. Aristotle, Socrates and Plato are men who come readily to mind for many people. There were women, too, like Maitreyi and Ghosha. One might say the prophets in the Bible could be considered “philosophers” given their unique perspective on God and life
During the ensuing years Spinoza and Anne Conway made their appearances. However, they are what I call “pure philosophers” while those like Descartes, Voltaire, Mary Wollstonecraft and Iris Murdoch were involved in other fields of study (mathematics, science, history, writing).
And while, in our modern age, we have “pure philosophers” like Michelle Moody-Adams, Elizabeth Anderson, Thomas Nagel and John McDowell, we have lost our “everyday philosophers,” those men and women whose names we recognized almost immediately, often on a daily basis but who became “philosophers” only because of where they were at any given time in their lives ...and in our history.
Therefore, why do we no longer have stalwarts like Dick Gregory, Dr. King, Bella Abzug, Lenny Bruce, Twain, Gloria Steinem, Will Rogers, Emerson, Ayn Rand, Gandhi, Churchill, Shirley Chisholm, Gore Vidal, William F. Buckley, H.L. Mencken, Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Friedan, Robert F. Kennedy, Dr. Angela Davis, Lady Bird Johnson, Solzenitsyn and Adam Clayton Powell?
While coming from all walks of life (comedians, humorists, activists, political figures, writers, playwrights and First Ladies), none of these men and women set out to be “philosophers,” yet that’s exactly what they ended up being, helping to give our world, our society, a special insight into our inner being. It was their destiny that we would be blessed with such an array of thoughts, ideas, attitudes and actions.
And what about journalists like Walter Cronkite, Chet Huntley, David Brinkley, John Chancellor and so many others? They not only reported the news, they gave us a perspective from their profession’s unique place in our society...in our homes. And sometimes they not only touched our minds ... they touched our hearts.
Where are those men and women, those “everyday philosophers”, who gave us so many quotes that helped explain life, the circumstances of life and all of its complexities; those same quotes that hold up as well today as when they were first uttered.
And finally, where are those men and women, those “everyday philosophers” who enriched our daily lives with their candid and often explosively volatile views and analyses on those things that mattered most to us ... and the rest of the world? I ask again ... where are they?