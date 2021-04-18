James Puz: What if the 'patriots' had won?

The riot of January 6 in the nation’s capital will certainly have repercussions that will be felt for years to come.

But the question remains: what would have happened IF those “patriots” had succeeded; had actually gotten hold of Vice President Pence, Speaker of the House Pelosi and any other victims; had taken control of the Capitol?

Remember, with only a few guns distributed throughout several hundred insurrectionists, clubs, sticks, fists, bear spray and fire extinguishers will carry the invaders only so far ... then what?

Did those people, many dressed for a really cheap costume party or trick or treat, have genuine hope of overturning election results; of taking control of and changing how our federal government works ... changing the course of history? Did they really think the rest of the United States of America would accept such an absurd proposition.

Or did those marauders, no better than a comic book version of Quantrill’s bloodthirsty goons, have visions of grandeur? From the ongoing investigation, the attack appears to have been somewhat coordinated, but again, to what end? Did they believe that once the Capitol was in their hands, they would have their flags and banners waving gloriously in the breeze, like Fredricksburg for the South or Gettysburg for the North in the Civil War?