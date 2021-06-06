James Puz: Visit a cemetery for a history tour

Cemeteries of one kind or another have been around a long time, probably from the time people started to die. Caves, crypts, holes dug into hillsides, mountainsides and the very ground we walk on have served this purpose.

I’d venture to say virtually every community, large or small, on planet Earth, has at least one final resting place, many allocated to particular religions, others known as potter’s fields. In the end we have church cemeteries, community cemeteries, military cemeteries and so on. But have you really paid attention to them?

While living in Sierra Vista, Arizona, my wife, Mary, and I ventured to check out two of those near us; one was on Fort Huachuca and the other in Bisbee, the county seat.

Strolling past the headstones in those solemn areas of final repose one gets to know a bit about the local history. There are names and dates of birth and death. Yet, often there is more.