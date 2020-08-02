James Puz: There's a long way to go down the road to equality

Sadly, America through the years has become her own “Picture of Dorian Gray” or as Jesus said: “Woe to you scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! (too many current religious “leaders,” their flocks and many other “good people”) for you are like whitewashed tombs, which outwardly appear beautiful, but within they are full of dead men’s bones and all uncleanness. So you also outwardly appear righteous to men, but within you are full of hypocrisy and inequity.” MT 23:27,28

Is a new Civil Rights movement needed? Absolutely. Is the black fist of solidarity needed to be raised again and again? Most certainly. Will these things happen or continue to happen? Nobody knows.

But the protests that have emerged from sea to shining sea and around the globe prove things can’t continue as they are. The Black “community” won’t tolerate it and the white “community” can’t tolerate it. And there’s the problem.

America must cease to have alienated, suspicious and fearful “communities.” This nation has segregated itself into Asian, Latino...Black and white sectors that have nearly impenetrable boundaries, slowing the process of understanding and cooperation.

We, therefore, must as a nation, pick up the battle standard that symbolized the beginning of the “American community” in the days of Dr. King.