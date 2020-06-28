James Puz: Savings lives should be mission one

Because of radio silence, the pilots would have to ditch their planes, most now low or out of fuel, hopefully somewhere near TF 58’s ships...and in total darkness...in the hopes of rescue from the sea.

That also meant the loss of many aircraft and potentially the loss of entire crews made up of from one to three men. That would be a terrible loss of human life.

So, the admiral (a member of the “black shoe” navy because he was a pilot) did the only thing possible. He had the entire fleet turn on all its lights to serve as an immense homing beacon to allow the planes and crews to return safely home.

While some did have to ditch and were later rescued, most landed on safe, secure decks. And as soon as the last plane had landed, the lights were immediately turned off and darkness returned to the Pacific.

The danger in turning on those lights? Submarines. The ships, especially the battleships and large carriers, would have been lit up like Christmas trees against the dark sky, presenting targets too inviting to pass up.

But nothing happened...Providence was with TF 58 that night. The carriers, their aircrews and the rest of the fleet continued on their way, unharmed.