James Puz: Must MLB look like a Pajama Game?
James Puz: Must MLB look like a Pajama Game?

In 1957, the movie “The Pajama Game,” starring Doris Day and John Raitt, premiered. Now while the movie and major league baseball are in no way related, the fit of uniforms of very well paid players has eroded or deteriorated in such a horrible way that it can only be described as the baggy “jammy look.”

And with the 2021 season now upon us, the majority of Major League Baseball players will look like they just crawled out of bed when they take the field.

While growing up in the 1950s and 1960s outside of Los Angeles, I faithfully followed the Dodgers. Everybody looked neat and trim. That look pretty much prevailed for the two decades or so. Then the late 90s rolled around and the look changed...and not for the good.

The players began to look more and more shabby. Long hair that looks like it hadn’t been washed in a week now peeks out from under ball caps. Mustaches are overblown, even by Rollie Fingers’ standards.

But worse, the pairing of the traditional stirrup socks and sanitary socks evaporated. The result has been the appearance of bedroom or lounge ware being worn for work, the cuffs of said PJs dragging in the dirt. Now grossly overpaid players are looking every bit like someone who just jumped out of bed, slipped on their flip-flops and headed for the nearest Big Box Store. Or they look like softball players during the company’s annual family picnic. Scruffy and slovenly...to look like a bum or deadbeat...has become today’s accepted image for and by the MLB.

Some years ago, fashion critics like Tim Gunn (Project Runway), Joe Zee (Elle) and Paul Lukas (Uni Watch) picked apart the current ‘jammy look’. Mr. Lukas accurately used the term “...dumpy and sloppy.” Similarly, Tyler Thoreson, then editorial vice president at Gilt, the flash-sale site, had this to say: “What was once a stylish game has gotten depressingly schlubby,” He stated further, “Those baggy, ill-fitting pants are a sign of just how out of touch the M.L.B. is from the average American male...” who’s been “...rediscovering the power of clothes that actually fit.”

Oh, once in a while you’ll see a team where the players wear BOTH styles and that looks even more ridiculous. There’s no more pride in appearance with the prevailing ‘jammy look’. I guess contracts for obscenely huge amounts of Yankee greenbacks are the only things worth having pride in. ‘Visual integrity’ has gone the way of the dodo bird and nickel Hershey bars. This is the new “Pajama Game” and it’s obvious the once-proud legacy of Major League Baseball is suffering for it. (There is one ‘positive’ aspect to the baggy look; if you gain weight, it’ll be harder to notice).

It’s also true that high schools and colleges have adopted the ‘jammy look’ but many of those players might still be considered ‘kids’. But the irony to all this is that the kids seated in the stands abandoned their baggy 90s-look pants long ago. Those kids grew up. Maybe the high school and college players, along with Major League Baseball, need to grow up too.

James Puz mug

James R. Puz

 James Puz Community columnist
