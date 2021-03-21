James Puz: Must MLB look like a Pajama Game?

In 1957, the movie “The Pajama Game,” starring Doris Day and John Raitt, premiered. Now while the movie and major league baseball are in no way related, the fit of uniforms of very well paid players has eroded or deteriorated in such a horrible way that it can only be described as the baggy “jammy look.”
And with the 2021 season now upon us, the majority of Major League Baseball players will look like they just crawled out of bed when they take the field.
While growing up in the 1950s and 1960s outside of Los Angeles, I faithfully followed the Dodgers. Everybody looked neat and trim. That look pretty much prevailed for the two decades or so. Then the late 90s rolled around and the look changed...and not for the good.
The players began to look more and more shabby. Long hair that looks like it hadn’t been washed in a week now peeks out from under ball caps. Mustaches are overblown, even by Rollie Fingers’ standards.
But worse, the pairing of the traditional stirrup socks and sanitary socks evaporated. The result has been the appearance of bedroom or lounge ware being worn for work, the cuffs of said PJs dragging in the dirt. Now grossly overpaid players are looking every bit like someone who just jumped out of bed, slipped on their flip-flops and headed for the nearest Big Box Store. Or they look like softball players during the company’s annual family picnic. Scruffy and slovenly...to look like a bum or deadbeat...has become today’s accepted image for and by the MLB.
Some years ago, fashion critics like Tim Gunn (Project Runway), Joe Zee (Elle) and Paul Lukas (Uni Watch) picked apart the current ‘jammy look’. Mr. Lukas accurately used the term “...dumpy and sloppy.” Similarly, Tyler Thoreson, then editorial vice president at Gilt, the flash-sale site, had this to say: “What was once a stylish game has gotten depressingly schlubby,” He stated further, “Those baggy, ill-fitting pants are a sign of just how out of touch the M.L.B. is from the average American male...” who’s been “...rediscovering the power of clothes that actually fit.”
Oh, once in a while you’ll see a team where the players wear BOTH styles and that looks even more ridiculous. There’s no more pride in appearance with the prevailing ‘jammy look’. I guess contracts for obscenely huge amounts of Yankee greenbacks are the only things worth having pride in. ‘Visual integrity’ has gone the way of the dodo bird and nickel Hershey bars. This is the new “Pajama Game” and it’s obvious the once-proud legacy of Major League Baseball is suffering for it. (There is one ‘positive’ aspect to the baggy look; if you gain weight, it’ll be harder to notice).
It’s also true that high schools and colleges have adopted the ‘jammy look’ but many of those players might still be considered ‘kids’. But the irony to all this is that the kids seated in the stands abandoned their baggy 90s-look pants long ago. Those kids grew up. Maybe the high school and college players, along with Major League Baseball, need to grow up too.
PROJECTED STARTERS
RHP Corbin Burnes (above)
RHP Brandon Woodruff
RHP Adrian Hauser
RHP Josh Lindblom
LHP Brett Anderson
Not only do the Brewers start camp with the makings of a full rotation, they also have the benefit of continuity as all five projected starters were in the rotation for most of last season. Burnes (4-1, 2.11 ERA, 12 appearances, 9 starts) and Woodruff (3-5, 3.05, 13 starts) will most likely fill the top two spots, giving Milwaukee a formidable 1-2 punch.
The team is hoping Houser (1-6, 5.30, 12/11) can take another step forward in his development, specifically by avoiding the blow-up inning that plagued him in many of his starts last season, and that with a more consistent schedule both during spring training and the regular season, Lindblom (2-4, 5.16, 12/10) will be able to fully adjust to the big leagues after his dominant run through the Korean Baseball Organization while Anderson (4-4, 4.21) — whose signing has not yet been made official — can continue to eat innings while keeping the ball on the ground.
IN THE 'PEN
RHP Freddy Peralta (above)
LHP Eric Lauer
LHP Brent Suter
Peralta (3-1, 3.99 ERA) made one start for Milwaukee in 2020 and will be prepared for a starting role during spring training but is likely to start the season working out of the bullpen, where his ability to cover multiple innings will provide flexibility especially early in the season as Counsell manages his starters' workload. Lauer (0-2, 13.09) did not fare well in limited action last year (four appearances, two starts), but he's expected to benefit from the return to a more normal structure as well as being fully healthy. Suter (2-0. 3.13) was an unsung hero for the Brewers' staff last year, posting a 1.38 ERA over 13 innings in four spot starts to go along with a 4.34 mark in 12 relief appearances, eight of which covered multiple innings. He'll fill a similar 'swingman' role in 2021.
ON THE FARM
LHP Ethan Small
LHP Aaron Ashby
RHP Zack Brown (above)
The Brewers added Small, their first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, to their 60-man player pool last season after he posted a 2.50 ERA in five appearances for Class A Wisconsin in his first taste of professional action. ... Brown was named the organization's minor league pitcher of the year after going 9-1 with a 2.44 ERA for Class AA Biloxi in 2018 but struggled the next season at Class AAA, where he posted a 5.79 ERA and 1.73 WHIP. He showed flashes of improvement during spring training and the Brewers added him to their player pool when the season restarted to keep him from missing an entire year of development. If he can get back on track this season, he could be in line for his first call-up at some point in 2021. ... A fourth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Ashby has a 3.53 ERA in 37 minor league appearances (33 starts). He, too, spent last season at the team's alternate training site.
BY THE NUMBERS
BREWERS' 2020 STARTING PITCHING STATS
ERA — 4.18 7th/National League
WHIP — 1.23 6th
K — 310 4th
BB — 92 11th
HR — 33 15th
ER — 134 10th
IP — 288.2 7th
K/9 — 3.4 5th
Individually, Brandon Woodruff (above) finished among the NL leaders in just about every major statistical category last season. His 3.05 ERA was ninth among qualifiers while he was fifth with a 0.991 WHIP and 5.05 strikeout/walk ratio and seventh in total strikeouts (91) and strikeouts/nine innings (11.12).
Corbin Burnes finished ninth in the NL with 88 strikeouts.