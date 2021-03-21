James Puz: Must MLB look like a Pajama Game?

In 1957, the movie “The Pajama Game,” starring Doris Day and John Raitt, premiered. Now while the movie and major league baseball are in no way related, the fit of uniforms of very well paid players has eroded or deteriorated in such a horrible way that it can only be described as the baggy “jammy look.”

And with the 2021 season now upon us, the majority of Major League Baseball players will look like they just crawled out of bed when they take the field.

While growing up in the 1950s and 1960s outside of Los Angeles, I faithfully followed the Dodgers. Everybody looked neat and trim. That look pretty much prevailed for the two decades or so. Then the late 90s rolled around and the look changed...and not for the good.

The players began to look more and more shabby. Long hair that looks like it hadn’t been washed in a week now peeks out from under ball caps. Mustaches are overblown, even by Rollie Fingers’ standards.