James Puz: Financial inequality is growing

That’s a total of 53 million workers (about 16 % of the population) striving to make ends meet in the “land of milk and honey.”

And their median hourly wages is $10.22. And to give some insight to the wage factor; in 1960, my dad was earning about $3 an hour for a good, steady but unskilled job. Today, that same $3 equates to $27 per hour. Even the federal minimum wage is lagging behind. In 1960, it was $1 per hour while now it is $7.25.

There are 30 million students nationwide getting school lunches each day with about 22 million of them (more than 73%) from low-income families.

In Chicago alone, all of the students in that city’s public schools are eligible for free meals — all of them. And bear in mind that on a national scale, one in six children (17%) are hungry each day. And closer to home, here in Winona, about 50% of elementary students in the school district qualify for free meals as do 35% of the middle school and high school students.

As you can see, not everybody in this “land of milk and honey” is enjoying the milk nor the honey.

In 2019, Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund with $160 billion in assets, said capitalism at the present time isn’t working for the majority of Americans.