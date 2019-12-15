A news story in the Dec. 3 Winona Daily News regarding the efforts to identify U.S. soldiers in a Dutch cemetery was both informative and thought-provoking.
Thus, after reading the part dealing with the “Black Thursday” bombing raid on Schweinfurt, Germany, I thought readers might like some historical background on that fateful mission.
Mission 115, scheduled for Oct. 14, 1943, was the second mission against the Regensburg-Schweinfurt ball bearing works.
It began with 291 four-engined B-17 Flying Fortresses leaving their fog-shrouded airfields in England. Already used to the fates of life and death, the men in those planes had no idea what was in store for them that awful day.
The powerful strike force was composed of 16 heavy bomber groups, nine from the 1st Air Division and seven from the 3rd Air Division.
Foul weather, however, prevented the rendezvous of the necessary fighter cover for the bombers. The fighters, “Little Friends” now low on fuel, would have to abandon their charges, their “Big Friends.”
Thus, lacking protective fighter cover, the bombers had to fight their way to the target through swarms of Luftwaffe fighters...the deadly ME-109s and FW-190s.
However, the fighters were just the beginning. The B-17s would also have to fly through accurate and devastating flak from the much-vaunted German 88s as they approached their target.
After dropping their bombs, the planes and men in them made the turn for the home, having to run the same gauntlet as they had done on their way to Schweinfurt.
The onslaught continued as the bombers struggled to get back to England, now with visible and ugly gaps in the orderly formations, with many of the B-17s full of holes, others trailing smoke, while still others tried bravely to stay in the air on fewer than four engines.
By the end of the day, the Mighty Eighth Air Force saw its units severely reduced. Sixty bombers were lost outright in combat (more than 20% of the planes dispatched), while of the 2,900 crew members aboard those Fortresses in the Sky, 600 failed to return to England.
Another 50 didn’t survive their wounds. By the numbers, 22% of the flyers sent out on Mission 115 would never see combat again, many giving their lives that day in hopes of slowing the German war machine. Sadly, it didn’t.
Militarily, “Black Thursday” is considered the worst day for combat losses suffered by the Army Air Forces in Europe during World War II.
Noted aviation historian, author and pilot Martin Caidin wrote what is probably the definitive account of the Mission 115 disaster... “Black Thursday: The Story of the Schweinfurt Raid.”
Published in 1960, Caidin’s book is not only a factual account of the military disaster, it is also an account of the heroism exhibited by those American airmen as they experienced brutal attacks by enemy fighters and flew through merciless flak.
It’s also a testament to the ruggedness of the Boeing B-17. Though limping back to England, more than 100 bombers were so badly damaged they had to be scrapped, their battered hulks to be used for salvageable parts. In just a matter of hours, so many Flying Forts became “Hangar Queens.”
In the end, Caidin’s book immortalizes the 600 American airmen who failed to return to their East Anglia airfields that “Black Thursday.”
Peggy Linrud’s father, Arthur — captured and a POW for the duration — was one of them.
