James Puz: America falling short on diversity

America was founded on the basic concept of diversity, a melting pot of diverse nationalities, languages, customs, races, dress ,food, skin color, values and perceptions, eventually creating “E pluribus unum.”
However, through the centuries, the connective tissue for our “diverseness” has always been a bit weak, prone to be stretched and pulled in as many directions as there are people and philosophies to do the pulling. Consequently, we’ve endured high levels of divisiveness, bitterness and hatred throughout our history.
The American Civil War, the Civil Rights movement and the Vietnam War are classic examples of our battles with internal strife. January 6, 2021, can now be added to that list of efforts that have attempted to tear asunder who and what we are. Add to this all forms of bigotry that have plagued this nation, thereby keeping Americans out of jobs, schools, neighborhoods, clubs, social organizations and eating establishments. For a “civilized” nation, we don’t have a whole lot to be proud of, for regrettably, much of this still prevails today, in 2021.
For too many years, America has been living in a mythical world. She has taken for granted that being “modern” and “progressive” has automatically made her “civilized.” The following example might put to rest that smug view of ourselves, one based on a hypocritical and self-serving analysis of “E pluribus unum.”
There’s a classic scene in The Magnificent Seven (1960) where two salesmen are trying to persuade an undertaker to carry out a funeral one of them’s paid for. The deceased had dropped dead in the street and for two hours nobody had paid any attention.
The undertaker is refusing to complete the transaction and offers to return the $20, saying “...there’s an element in town that objects.”The second salesman asks, “Objects...to what?”
The undertaker replies, “ They say he isn’t fit to be buried there”
The first salesman exclaims, “What, in Boot Hill?!”, whereby the second salesman (who’s footing the bill) interjects, “There’s nothing up there but murderers, cutthroats and derelict old barflies. And if they ever felt exclusive, brother, they’re past it now.”
The undertaker replies, somewhat sadly, “They happen to be white, friend, and Old Sam...Old Sam was an Indian.”
The second salesman huffs in disbelief, then says, “...I never knew you had to be anything but a corpse to get into Boot Hill. How long’s this been goin’ on?”
Smiling sheepishly, the undertaker replies, “Since the town got civilized.”
Alexis de Tocqueville is supposed to have said, “America is great because she is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.” Regardless of who uttered these profound (prophetic?) words, they must be taken to heart...there’s too much at stake not to.
“We the people” of the United States have our own “...element in town that objects” and its membership is growing at an alarming rate. Perhaps the “good people” within our national community should reassess their views regarding what’s considered “civilized” because of late, given the current political climate within this nation, we Americans don’t have much to brag about on that score.
Maybe that’s one big reason why the world doesn’t look up to us like it used to; we don’t deserve it.