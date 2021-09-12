James Puz: A brush with fiery destruction

Large plumes of black smoke rose straight up from the charred and burning areas with ashes covering homes and businesses alike. Mount Wilson, with its TV and radio antennas and observatory was in jeopardy.

The fire had crept ever-nearer to the home of the owner of the small machine shop my dad worked at. Mr. Valentine asked his workers if they’d be willing to help save his home. Everyone said “Yes,” the shop was closed and all the men ended up using shovels, rakes and garden hoses to stave off the approaching flames ... the home was saved, reflecting how much regard the men had for their employer.

An ironic element to the devastating fire was the thrill for me and Steve, who lived across the street, of watching veteran WW II bombers flying towards the burning areas to drop their loads of slurry onto and around the numerous, individual fires, then head back to Ontario Airport for more.

The planes were known as “borate bombers” because the slurry or fire retardant was a mixture of NaCa borate and water. It formed an emulsion that was thicker than water, allowing it to adhere to foliage and the surrounding terrain. It was dyed a reddish-pink to help guide the pilots for future drops.