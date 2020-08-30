Jack Krage: This dream finally came true for Winona kids

Some dreams don’t come true overnight and some dreams never come true.
However, this dream became a reality through the vision, dedication and hard work of the three Winona Lions Clubs.
This dream took five years to become an even greater reality than originally imagined.
The dream of which I speak is the fundraising effort to construct a playground in which all children, regardless of their physical or developmental capabilities, could enjoy.
Winona, with its 24 parks and 14 playgrounds, had no play area that met the needs of all children. Inspired by a project by the Lions of Southern California called Matteo’s Dream, the seed was planted to look at the Winona community.
From statistics provided by Winona Area Public Schools District 861, it was projected that as many as 325 children ranging from grades K through 12 cannot partake in normal physical activity.
It soon became clear that we, as a community, had a dire need. Lions International has a sub motto that states, “Where there is a need, there is a Lion.”
We realized a need and we chose to do something about it. The Rivertown, Sunset and Noon Lions agreed to initiate a fundraising effort to construct an all-inclusive playground.
We decided to give this effort a name that would draw attention to the project and become a rallying cry that would brand the project. We did not want to label the effort with the name of a specific child’s name, thus we agreed on Every Child’s Dream.
So we had a project with a goal and a title; now the work began.
A committee was established with representatives of all three Lions Clubs. We established a list of possible means to raise several hundred thousands of dollars.
Although we had a dynamite cause, we also knew that there are several good worthwhile endeavors that are seeking financial support. We understood that it would take a broad-based effort encompassing a wide array of activity. So the work began.
We sent out thousands of letters, held chickencues, pancake breakfasts, bread bowl suppers, golf outings, broom sales, jewelry sales, wrote press releases, gave numerous presentations to groups and businesses and sought many, many grants.
We didn’t always succeed; in fact, at times, it seemed we were trying to tackle a virtually insurmountable task. Bu Lions don’t quit. We just tried harder.
As our press releases progressed, we were joined by an organization titled “E-Power,” specifically Joe and Cassie Gudmundson. Cassie suggested that we get involved with Facebook and if we liked she would set it up and list me as site manager. Thus, our Facebook effort began.
Interestingly, every time that I posted news of the project on this site, we would receive one or two donations. In fact, during the last 28 days, Every Child’s Dream site has had more than 27,000 views.
This allowed us to be a site that when people turned on their computers, they checked us out. People could follow our progress and view all the fantastic play options that existed in this kid’s wonderland.
The playground is completed with a few exceptions, the sign is yet to be completed, the grass needs to fill in and we could use a few more trees.
The children don’t seem to mind. When I visited the playground shortly after it opened, the children collectively shouted, “Thank you, Lions.”
One boy shouted, “Lions Rule!” A second boy answered, “No they don’t. They rock.” This is what it is all about. Just as parents and children could not wait for this day, so did all the Lions, E-Power and the Park Department.
This journey took five years and thousands of hours of work and preparation. But, hey, it was well worth the wait. Those kids said it all.
As George Peppard would say at the end of each show, “Don’t you just love it, when a plan comes together?” The Lions answer: Yes, we certainly do.
The Winona Lions want to thank the community for all your support. If you did not stand beside us in this project, the dream would not have become a reality.
Jack Krage resides in Winona.
