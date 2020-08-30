Jack Krage: This dream finally came true for Winona kids

Interestingly, every time that I posted news of the project on this site, we would receive one or two donations. In fact, during the last 28 days, Every Child’s Dream site has had more than 27,000 views.

This allowed us to be a site that when people turned on their computers, they checked us out. People could follow our progress and view all the fantastic play options that existed in this kid’s wonderland.

The playground is completed with a few exceptions, the sign is yet to be completed, the grass needs to fill in and we could use a few more trees.

The children don’t seem to mind. When I visited the playground shortly after it opened, the children collectively shouted, “Thank you, Lions.”

One boy shouted, “Lions Rule!” A second boy answered, “No they don’t. They rock.” This is what it is all about. Just as parents and children could not wait for this day, so did all the Lions, E-Power and the Park Department.

This journey took five years and thousands of hours of work and preparation. But, hey, it was well worth the wait. Those kids said it all.

As George Peppard would say at the end of each show, “Don’t you just love it, when a plan comes together?” The Lions answer: Yes, we certainly do.

The Winona Lions want to thank the community for all your support. If you did not stand beside us in this project, the dream would not have become a reality.

Jack Krage resides in Winona.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0