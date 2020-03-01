Invest in Minnesota Coalition: Invest in Minnesota's future -- small business, family farms

Business owners invest in Minnesota’s future every day.

They invest in their employees and their communities. They invest in their business needs – equipment, workforce – to grow, many times before company profit is a guarantee.

These investments lay the foundation for small businesses to grow and create opportunities across the state and for family farms to continue their legacies. All of this helps Minnesota compete on a global stage to grow Minnesota’s economy and retain and create jobs.

We share their commitment to investing in Minnesota’s future and call on legislators to do the same by aligning Minnesota’s income tax with the federal rules to encourage greater business investment in Minnesota.

Section 179 of the federal tax code dictates when businesses can deduct the cost of purchasing certain equipment. Major federal tax reform was enacted in 2017. This broadened the tax base by eliminating a large number of deductions and allowed more business expensing to encourage investment and boost economic growth.