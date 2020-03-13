Heidi Stevens: We need to chat about stuttering

SAY, which stands for the Stuttering Association for the Young, teaches kids to embrace their voices as they are. The group doesn’t measure success in stutter-free fluency, but in a child’s willingness and confidence to speak up despite a stutter.

Stuttering affects about 1% of the global population and 5% of all children, according to SAY. Boys are more than twice as likely to stutter as girls, and no single cause has been confirmed, though researchers have indicated that genetics can contribute.

Caporale said the group inspired him to accept his stutter.

“I looked up the word ‘stutter’ in the dictionary,” he told me. “And the word on top of it is ‘style.’ So the way that I saw that was, in a way, stuttering is a stylish way of speaking.

“I would hope that’s the way it’s viewed going forward,” he said, “as a part of who you are, rather than something in a list of medical terms. A dysfunction.”

He told me he has started viewing it as something of a gift.