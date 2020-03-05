Heidi Stevens: Mayor Pete's run shows America can evolve toward goodness

Buttigieg did that.

And though he’s no longer on a path to the White House (yet), his presence and his reception are reminders that America is not stuck in place. America’s heart can expand and embrace what it once feared and rejected.

Buttigieg listed his campaign’s “rules of the road” during Sunday’s speech.

“Respect, belonging, truth, teamwork, boldness, responsibility, substance, discipline, excellence and joy,” he said. “Every decision we made was guided by those values.”

He talked about politics as a force for good.

“Leaders can call out either what is best in us or what is worst in us, can draw us either to our better or to our worse selves,” he said. “Politics at its worst is ugly. But at its best, politics can lift us up. It is not just policymaking, it is moral. It is soul craft.”

He continued: “I firmly believe that in these years, in our time, we can and will make American life in politics more like what it could be,” he said. “Not just more wise and more prosperous, but more equitable and more just and more decent.”

I believe his candidacy did just that. And I believe America will take what he started and learn from it, build on it and, ultimately, grow toward our better selves because of it. We’ve already started to.

Heidi Stevens is a lifestyle columnist for the Chicago Tribune.

