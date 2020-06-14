Guidelines for visiting Winona residential facilities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the state of Minnesota begins its phased opening, and our city of Winona follows suit, we would like to provide some information and make a request with regard to visitors at our regional residential living centers, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, group homes and any other type of congregate housing facility.

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 across the country and in Minnesota has not leveled off or declined, and there continues to be a daily death toll.

In fact, by one estimate 27% of COVID-19 deaths nationally occurred in nursing homes. In Minnesota, we know that 80% of the deaths have occurred in nursing homes.

We all know the vulnerabilities of these populations. It is for this reason that the leaders of our area residential facilities want to share with you plans for ongoing visitor restrictions, as well as options and expectations for loosening these restrictions.

Based on the COVID-19 experience in the U.S., and the disproportionate impact to senior residential facilities, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid released stringent criteria for state and local officials, as well as nursing home leaders, as they consider reopening.