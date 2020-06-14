Guidelines for visiting Winona residential facilities
0 comments

Guidelines for visiting Winona residential facilities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As the state of Minnesota begins its phased opening, and our city of Winona follows suit, we would like to provide some information and make a request with regard to visitors at our regional residential living centers, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, group homes and any other type of congregate housing facility.

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 across the country and in Minnesota has not leveled off or declined, and there continues to be a daily death toll.

In fact, by one estimate 27% of COVID-19 deaths nationally occurred in nursing homes. In Minnesota, we know that 80% of the deaths have occurred in nursing homes.

We all know the vulnerabilities of these populations. It is for this reason that the leaders of our area residential facilities want to share with you plans for ongoing visitor restrictions, as well as options and expectations for loosening these restrictions.

Based on the COVID-19 experience in the U.S., and the disproportionate impact to senior residential facilities, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid released stringent criteria for state and local officials, as well as nursing home leaders, as they consider reopening.

Other residential facilities could be held to these same standards under a COVID-19 threat. It is important to know that the purpose of these standards is to protect residents and staff from contracting and spreading the virus to others. We also know that there is high variation among communities of COVID-19, which must be considered. When there is a low prevalence, the goal is to keep it that way.

Factors that are included in decision-making about reopening include the status of positive cases in the local community, staffing levels in these facilities (losing anyone to quarantine, stresses already limited resources), access to testing, stringent use of masking — including visitors, sufficient PPE for staff use and local hospital capacity.

It is also recommended that facilities continue with strict controls while the local community and the state continue their plans for reopening. In other words, reopening residential facilities to the public should lag others by at least 14 days.

The Minnesota Department of Health is conducting Infection Prevention and Control surveys in every nursing home and hospital in the state. While we are all used to the survey process, this is an added oversight to ensure adherence to all of the required practices.

As testing has occurred in our regional facilities, we have not found any positive cases. This speaks to the rapid adoption and adherence to infection prevention practices, including visitor restrictions, in residential facilities in and around Winona. But these restrictions also have a price.

Our regional Winona community is fortunate to have excellent residential facilities caring for our elderly and disabled neighbors. The staff in our facilities do not replace family, but they do become family to the residents.

During this time of COVID, this has become even more apparent. Facilitating FaceTime calls, video chats, window conversations, as well as providing personal attention in a time of isolation, is our new focus. Our staff members are happy to do this. Separation from families is a hardship for our residents, and staff members are doing their best to fill the void.

We all look forward to the day families can return to normal onsite visits; we miss all of you, too.

At such time that this occurs, please know there will be heightened screening prior to entering a facility. Masking will be a requirement along with hand hygiene. We will not discontinue any of the practices put in place to protect residents, staff or visitors. Social distancing is now part of our normal day, and we are getting creative to accommodate this and still have meaningful connections.

So, what you really want to know is when can you come and visit? The answer is likely not satisfying: “It depends.”

Right now, we must maintain strict standards and keep our facilities COVID free. Recent mass gatherings have the potential to spike positive cases in the state and increase the spread. We will be watching this carefully.

Certainly, compassionate care for end-of-life situations will be treated differently so family can be present. Each facility will monitor its own situation and use prudent judgment to loosen up restrictions with respect to regulatory guidance. Generally, we share our plans and operate similarly with regard to these regulations.

We ask for patience, understanding and support. In return, we offer the same to you. We will all use our best judgment to accommodate residents and families with the goal of keeping everyone safe.

This column was submitted by:

Maggie Modjeski, Sugarloaf Senior Living/Bluffview Estates

Linda Atkinson, Lake Winona Manor

Cheryl Krage, Watkins Manor, Adith Miller and Roger Metz Manors

Lynne Kern, Callista Court

Carol Ehlinger, St. Anne of Winona

Cheryl Nash, St. Anne of Winona

Sara Blair, Sauer Health Care

Amy Schroeder, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions

Rebecca Sobolik, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions

Shelly Stensgard, Good Shepard Lutheran Services

Rachelle Schultz, Winona Health

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform
Columnists

Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform

For decades, video cameras have captured incidents of police brutality involving people of color. Yet despite this documented record of cruelty, our criminal justice system has failed to bring justice and accountability to victims and policymakers have failed to end racial injustice across America. Now, in the midst of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, we are ...

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now
Columnists

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now

A racist civic sculpture celebrating white supremacy was taken down off its pedestal on Tuesday in Alexandria, Va. The action, dramatic and long overdue, represents a sliver of light piercing the current gloom. The bronze figure of a lone Confederate soldier, positioned to face due south, had stood for 131 years in the city's historic core, just seven short miles from the White House and eight ...

Commentary: Twitter mobs won't bring racial justice — they just make people afraid to think and talk
Columnists

Commentary: Twitter mobs won't bring racial justice — they just make people afraid to think and talk

Last week gave us more reason to believe that our president is an illiberal authoritarian, much like Vladimir Putin and the other overseas autocrats he admires. Faced with massive protests following the murder of George Floyd, Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr called on police to "dominate" the demonstrators and threatened to send active-duty military troops to subdue them. Yet ...

Commentary: In threatening to shoot rioters, Trump takes a page from George Wallace's playbook
Columnists

Commentary: In threatening to shoot rioters, Trump takes a page from George Wallace's playbook

In a tweet about violent protests in Minneapolis over the death of a black man in police custody, President Donald Trump thundered: "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen ... Any difficulty and we will assume control but when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter, as part of its newfound vigilance about Trump's rants, appended a note ...

+2
Commentary: Bad apples, yes, but it's the system that keeps them on police forces
Columnists

Commentary: Bad apples, yes, but it's the system that keeps them on police forces

As so many progressive-minded policing experts have noted, the stars are aligned in a once-in-a-generation moment for major systemic reform. The inclination to shoot for the moon and stars is more than understandable: If not now, when? I am not a professional student of policing. As a former U.S. attorney, I have spent time with good cops and with not-so-good cops, and I have prosecuted bad ...

Commentary: Reparations are the answer to protesters' demands for racial justice
Columnists

Commentary: Reparations are the answer to protesters' demands for racial justice

As protests continue to convulse cities across America, many wonder where we go from here. It's impossible to know the future. But if efforts do not include meaningful reparations for African Americans, the omnipresent injustices we face will not be resolved. For a long time, the word "reparations" was a nonstarter, but it is finally losing its taboo. The movement to provide financial redress ...

Commentary: Trump's Tulsa rally on Juneteenth sends a clear and offensive message
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's Tulsa rally on Juneteenth sends a clear and offensive message

The nation has been roiled by unrest, reflection and discussion since the death of a black man at the knee of a white cop in Minneapolis, an incident so enraging - after so many other acts of police violence against people of color - that many of us forgot, for a moment, about the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crash it caused. They're still there, and the pandemic is so pervasive that ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News