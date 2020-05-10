Gabriel Manrique: Social distancing and social media

Fifty-five days. That’s how long we have been sheltered-in-place — or, as some would have it, quarantined.
It has been long enough for me to appreciate many things including the care of my wife and the joy of having grandchildren around you. It has also made me appreciate the social media that have surrounded many of us but have highlighted the isolation of many others.
Many days we spend our time babysitting our grandchildren who have given us much joy in these trying times. Fortunately for us, our daughter’s place is just one block from our condo in Chicago.
If the kids are not around, we spend our days reading on the internet, communicating via text, email, Viber and Messenger and checking up on others via Facebook and Twitter.
And that is only for old fogies like me. Every day there seems to be a new app that comes online so that I have given up on being updated on the latest social media apps.
But one thing that has been useful has been our use of Zoom.
It is an app that has enabled us to “meet” with others who are just as isolated as we are. It has allowed us to attend Sunday masses including Easter mass celebrated by my son-in-law’s cousin who is a priest at Notre Dame, board meetings and virtual dinners with friends.
And for my wife it has been a true blessing to be able to see and talk to her siblings in Australia, the Philippines and New Jersey simultaneously.
She has also “attended” Golden Key, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Foundation and Project FINE committee and full Board meetings using Teams, GoToMeeting, Collaborate and Zoom.
Which leads me to wonder how those who are shut in and who right now have no access to the internet cope with the isolation. To them, social media can be a luxury while stuck with a TV and the old-fashioned phone.
We just finished a Zoom session with my wife’s siblings and our children, and there is something to be said about video conferencing that audio alone cannot deliver.
When cheap internet was supposed to come, it was thought to be the great equalizer between the haves and the have nots. But the way things have evolved, social media has only highlighted the difficulties with social distancing.
Gabriel Manrique lives in Winona, where in the time of COVID he and Cecilia have found the indispensability of the smartphone and its many apps.
