Well, I finally did it. After 37 years of college teaching, 30 of which were at Winona State University, I retired. Teaching is a great gig, if you can get one. I found it most satisfying and rewarding. Why else would I have stayed in it for that long? With the benefit of my long experience, I can share the impressions I formed especially with those who are considering going to college and those who are contemplating how much to pay for college.
One, the good will rise to the top. And by good, I don’t just mean the smart or gifted ones. To be good in college, or anywhere for that matter, requires a lot of effort, strict self-control, passion to do well, and yes, some smarts. I have encountered students who had many things going for them when they started but fell behind because of a lack of discipline or desire. At the same time, I mentored students who made up for their shortcomings through sheer drive and will. They rose to the top.
Two, most students respond well to empathy. It is amazing how much you can motivate students when they know you care about their learning and when you get to know them as a person.
If you have your students’ best interest at heart, they can feel it and will respond accordingly. So for those in college or about to embark on college, if you have the choice, choose your professors and mentors wisely.
Three, although first impressions really do matter, students deserve a second chance. Many need time to mature and learn and when they do, they can accomplish good things. I am reminded of a student who had the misfortune of taking his very first college exam in my microeconomics class. He performed miserably, earning a grade of 20 out of 100. But throughout the semester, he came to me for advice and assistance. I watched him persevere and saw that his grades got much better. Several years later, I received a phone call from him and I was delighted to hear the words, “Dr. Manrique, I just want you to know that I received my doctorate in economics yesterday and I wanted to thank you for all your help.”
Fourth, trust but verify. Not all students are trustworthy, just like the general population. Some will try to use any excuse for missing assignments or tests like the one who sought special consideration because he had donated physical organs — as many as three kidneys during his college career. In the interest of fairness and integrity, I tended to be skeptical of excuses no matter how novel they seemed. I wish students would realize early that it really requires less effort to do the work instead of coming up with excuses.
Fifth, it is true that college is not for everyone right after high school. I have witnessed too many students fail in college for so many reasons. It could be their lack of basic skills in reading, writing, and mathematics. It could be a deficiency in time management skills or a simple lack of maturity. It could also be that their interests lie in some other areas. I disagree with those who channel every student to college when they could be more productive elsewhere.
So I hope that students who are just graduating from high school and their parents choose their paths wisely. We would love to see students be set up for success.
As for me coming to Winona State University to spend most of my career here, I am happy that I came. I am reminded of my chairman in a former school. He was a gruff and cantankerous fellow but he took me under his wing and groomed me to succeed him as chairman. When I told him I was leaving he told me, “Gabe, wherever you go, you will encounter good and bad people. Fortunately, there are many more good than bad people.
Find the good ones and stick with them.” (Actually, he used more colorful language to describe the not so good people.) In Winona, we found far more good people and we have been fortunate to stick with them and them with us. For them and for the privilege of teaching, we will forever be grateful to the university and the community.
