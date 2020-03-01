Gabriel Manrique: Going through life with a handicap

Well, we did it. We took the whole family — the children and the grandchildren — on a Disney Cruise.

It was billed by my children as a retirement cruise and one thing I learned from it was that I needed a crash course on the new characters, especially the new princesses. My education in this context may have stopped when beauty met the beast.

But enough about the cartoon rodent and the cruise characters. This is a column about people and the handicapped — on cruises and wherever I went.

The cruise was my first time to travel using a wheelchair. And I observed that people did want to be considerate.

Oh yes, there were boorish people who would squeeze you out of the elevator so that they could make it to dinner ahead of you. But for the most part, strangers went out of their way to show acts of kindness.

Opening doors even if they were headed the other way or picking up things that you could not get to. Even inebriated fans at a football stadium were eager to help me.

I also quickly learned that you need a strong and loving family. Those boats are humongous as are the airports we use, and you need your wonderful wife and family to navigate around.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}