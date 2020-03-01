Gabriel Manrique: Going through life with a handicap

Well, we did it. We took the whole family — the children and the grandchildren — on a Disney Cruise.
It was billed by my children as a retirement cruise and one thing I learned from it was that I needed a crash course on the new characters, especially the new princesses. My education in this context may have stopped when beauty met the beast.
But enough about the cartoon rodent and the cruise characters. This is a column about people and the handicapped — on cruises and wherever I went.
The cruise was my first time to travel using a wheelchair. And I observed that people did want to be considerate.
Oh yes, there were boorish people who would squeeze you out of the elevator so that they could make it to dinner ahead of you. But for the most part, strangers went out of their way to show acts of kindness.
Opening doors even if they were headed the other way or picking up things that you could not get to. Even inebriated fans at a football stadium were eager to help me.
I also quickly learned that you need a strong and loving family. Those boats are humongous as are the airports we use, and you need your wonderful wife and family to navigate around.
And if you are fortunate enough to have family and friends who are health and exercise professionals, be ready for some tough love. More challenging yet are the uneven sidewalks of Chicago and other cities where you can end up splattered and embarrassed if you are not careful and seat-belted.
In many places I noticed that people respected the handicap-only parking signs — usually.
What I found very endearing was the way people responded to me.
I have friends who would bring lunch or dinner, keep me company and bring news thus allowing me to still be in touch with what in going on at the university and in town.
One friend in particular always cooks extra portions beyond for him and his wife so that Cecilia and I would never run out of food — particularly our nostalgia food from home. I jokingly refer to him as my personal meals on wheels.
Another set of friends would find places to take me around Chicago and to feed me Filipino food — lots of it. And then there are the very helpful neighbors who we can always count on.
But the one thing that stood out from what I learned is what something someone said to me when I was thanking him for his acts of kindness. He said, “Gabe there’s no need to thank me. We all travel this life together.”
And that, I suppose, is the essence of our humanity.
Gabriel Manrique lives with wife Cecilia in Winona, where they continue to observe people’s acts of kindness.