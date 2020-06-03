Gabriel Manrique: A boomer feels for millennials

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Much has already been written about the whammies the members of the Millennial Generation have absorbed in such a short time and how this will affect their futures.

It is indeed hard to watch newly minted graduates deprived of their big moment, struggle to find jobs with 25 percent unemployment and mountains of school debt.

In a way, I feel fortunate to have survived as a member of the baby-boom generation. Of course, we had our share of problems and we witnessed dramatic moments in history. We were even the generation that went from the pocket-fitting transistor radio, to the Walkman, the discman, the iPod and now Alexa.

The Chinese have a saying “may you live in interesting times“ -- and it is not meant as a blessing. And baby boomers certainly lived in interesting times.

We had the Korean and Vietnam wars, the space race and the Cuban Missile Crisis, during which a small miscalculation by any participant would have brought about nuclear WWIII.

We saw the opening of China and how it transformed American manufacturing. We experienced the transition from the Cold War to 9-11, from “Mr. Gorbachev bring down this wall” to “shock and awe.”