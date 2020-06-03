Gabriel Manrique: A boomer feels for millennials

Much has already been written about the whammies the members of the Millennial Generation have absorbed in such a short time and how this will affect their futures.
It is indeed hard to watch newly minted graduates deprived of their big moment, struggle to find jobs with 25 percent unemployment and mountains of school debt.
In a way, I feel fortunate to have survived as a member of the baby-boom generation. Of course, we had our share of problems and we witnessed dramatic moments in history. We were even the generation that went from the pocket-fitting transistor radio, to the Walkman, the discman, the iPod and now Alexa.
The Chinese have a saying “may you live in interesting times“ -- and it is not meant as a blessing. And baby boomers certainly lived in interesting times.
We had the Korean and Vietnam wars, the space race and the Cuban Missile Crisis, during which a small miscalculation by any participant would have brought about nuclear WWIII.
We saw the opening of China and how it transformed American manufacturing. We experienced the transition from the Cold War to 9-11, from “Mr. Gorbachev bring down this wall” to “shock and awe.”
Along the way, we had serious financial bumps. The dollar was allowed to float against gold raising prices almost 300% where I grew up. We got socked by the market’s meltdown in 1987. We worried about the dot.com bubble and Y2K. We lived through the home mortgage crisis and we hope to survive this COVID-19 pandemic.
The difference perhaps is that we had time to recover from all the emergencies. And somehow we were able to just muddle through. I do hope the generations following are able to do so as well.
Gabriel Manrique lives in Winona where in the time of COVID-19, he and Cecilia spend their social distancing time and reminiscing about the good old days.
