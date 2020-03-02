Eric Frydenlund: Bridging the continental divide

On the way to the park for my evening walk, I notice hundreds of sparrows perched on a wire over the road.

I wonder why they have congregated on this particular section when they have miles of electrical wire to choose from. Perhaps they responded to a meeting notice transmitted in bird code to discuss an important topic in bird world. Or perhaps they have gathered to enjoy the evening sunset, as I will soon do.

My wife saw them earlier in the day — and noticed that they were shuttling back and forth between the wire and the city dump. Well, not quite as romantic as gazing at a sunset but a good reason to gather nonetheless.

Nature has its reasons, which have little to do with our rational — and often irrational — world. Nature provides a living presence that we can measure our rationality by. She answers without judgment.

In a land seemingly transfixed by bad news, it’s refreshing to hear nature report from the other side of the continental divide, a physical barrier separating the mountains from the plains, but also a mental obstacle keeping us from our political and spiritual achievements.

The other side of the divide beckons us. We crave to cross over from rain into sunshine, from anger to understanding, from angst to well-being.