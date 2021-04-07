Editorial: Don’t scrap the filibuster. Mend it

Under the current rules, the minority can block legislation at many different points and at no cost to itself. Its members don’t even need to be present — nor to utter a word in opposition. The filibuster, which was intended to allow for greater public consideration of an issue, has instead become a device for preempting it.

If a large minority of senators believe so strongly that a bill should not pass, they should be able to organize themselves and take to the floor — and hold it, allowing the public to see that they are blocking all other business. If public sentiment turns against them, or if they can win concessions, they will find it increasingly hard to hold their coalition together. That is how the 1964 Civil Rights Act passed, after a 60-day filibuster. Rather than simply restoring the filibuster of old, the Senate should improve it. Well worth considering is the proposal that instead of requiring 60 votes to bring debate to an end, the Senate should require 40 votes to extend debate further, which puts the burden on the minority to be present in the chamber. The blocking threshold could be changed, too — to 55 votes, say, to stop debate.