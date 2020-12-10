Editorial: COVID violators are not American heroes

During World War II, did Americans cheer for those who refused to use ration cards for their meat and butter? Did we pour into the streets to support keeping public pools open during the worst of the polio outbreak? Did news outlets give space to anti-science misfits who denied any link between open city sewers and the spread of deadly cholera?

No doubt there are examples of all three, but in each instance, the vast majority of the nation sucked it up and did the right thing, often making considerable sacrifices for the greater good and for the welfare of future generations.

That proud history comes to mind as the nation hurtles toward the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, which might aptly be titled the “winter of our discontent.” If the first 10 months of the outbreak seemed painful, the next several may prove excruciating. Not simply because the numbers are moving in the wrong direction with the U.S. now recording its most coronavirus-related deaths in a week (exceeding the worst of April), but because people are hitting a wall. They are frustrated and angry, not just at the virus but by government-ordered restrictions and their adverse economic consequences.