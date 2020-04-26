Doug Loon and Christie Ransom: Work together to move economy forward

Chambers are bringing businesses together.

Your local and state chambers work with businesses of every type, size and industry and in every corner of the state. By listening to the needs of businesses, we are able to make connections between challenges and solutions – during this crisis and long afterward.

Chambers are advocating for employers and employees.

Minnesotans’ health and safety are paramount concerns for all of us. We share the goal of our elected officials to reduce the spread of the virus and simultaneously protect the long-term strength of the private-sector economy. It’s a delicate balance, and we have worked with legislators and Gov. Tim Walz and his administration to make decisions with this balance in mind.

Chambers are speeding resources and assistance to keep communities thriving.

Every company is impacted by the state and federal directives related to COVID-19.

Those deemed essential are doing what they can to keep shelves stocked and meet customer demands. If they were required to close their physical doors, many are continuing remotely or pivoting their operations.