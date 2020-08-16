Denise McDowell: WSU is ready for our students

We commit to not only a focus on the health and safety of our community but on what is best for our students’ education so they can continue the timely pursuit of their educational goals.

We know that learning and teaching styles vary widely, as do comfort levels amid the pandemic. With that in mind, we continue to ask WSU students and employees what they want the fall semester to look like – providing an opportunity to inform our decision-making processes.

As a result, half of WSU’s fall courses will be offered online, with the other half delivered as either hybrid or face-to-face. We have taken the added step of offering several courses in multiple formats so that students can structure their schedules based on what fits their needs.

Our statistics show that about 27% of our students will be taking all their classes online this fall. Further, as we navigate the unknowns that lie ahead for the fall semester 2020, we are fortunate to benefit from an exceptional technological infrastructure that provides us a great deal of flexibility and the ability to pivot as circumstances dictate.