Deadliest wildfire in US history? Go back 150 years in Wisconsin

Peshtigo, today a small city located in northeastern Wisconsin’s Marinette County, was the site of the largest (areal) and deadliest single wildfire in North American history. It happened nearly 150 years ago. Today’s wildfires are not unprecedented.

On October 8, 1871, a great wildfire destroyed a thriving 19th Century lumber community and its forested surroundings. A total of more than 1.2 million acres burned in Marinette County, in adjoining portions of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and across Green Bay in Door County, Wisconsin.

Ironically, the Peshtigo fire broke out on exactly the same day as the more celebrated Great Chicago Fire. Both were driven by a bone-dry windstorm arriving from the southwest. Lumber used in constructing post-Civil War Chicago had come from Marinette County and other parts of Wisconsin.

Legend has it Mrs. O’Leary kept a cow in a shed behind her house in southwest Chicago. The hired hand responsible for milking it that night instead joined a poker game next door and left behind a burning lantern. The impatient cow kicked over the lamp that ignited nearby hay at about 8:30 p.m. A big wind intervened and the fire spread quickly to other nearby structures. It gathered steam as it headed for downtown Chicago in an ever-expanding wall of fire. The rest of the story is well-documented. The O’Leary residence survived the fire, but 100,000 Chicago residents were left homeless.

Not so well documented is what was happening some 250 miles north. By 1871 lumbering was in its hay day in northern Wisconsin. Timbering methods were primitive by modern standards. Two burly men drew a broad saw across the trunk of a pine at chest height. The cuts left 4-foot-plus stumps to dry in the sun. Trimmings fueled occasional wildfires.

The months before had been exceptionally dry. The last measurable rain fell on July 3. That afternoon woodsmen had been setting a few small fires to clear harvested areas. When the wind arrived unannounced, the small, separate fires consolidated into one expanding wall of fire that moved rapidly northeastward.

Peshtigo residents remained unaware of what awaited them until about sundown. Those outdoors began to smell smoke and observed a red glow in the southwest. Soon firebrands carried by the wind were blowing overhead and set fire to wooden roofs and structures around town.

Now fully alerted to the disaster, groups of people on the west side of the river rushed toward the wooden bridge over the Peshtigo River. On the east side, others, believing they were in greater peril, tried to cross to the west. In the confusion many fell into the river and drowned. Others tried to cross directly. The large stream, undammed at the time, contained rapids menacing to whoever dared cross. But some managed. Others wisely decided to remain in the water and survived the firestorm soon to pass overhead.

Fire quickly leaped over the river that was supposed to provide a barrier. Those prepared for the crossing brought along blankets. Wetted, they provided a thermal barrier against the intense heat.

The minority who survived spent the night in the cold river. By the time the fire receded to the north, they were chilled and came onto the bank seeking smoldering embers to warm themselves. As daylight arrived, they surveyed the scene in shock.

By official accounts, more than 1,200 perished in the flames within the city and in surrounding areas. Fire experts now believe the loss of life totaled more than 2,500. Many victims, among those were the undocumented, had worked in nearby forests, lumber mills and the massive wood products plant.

By comparison the Chicago fire claimed the lives of about 300. Yet the damage there was much greater in dollar value.

With the telegraph line destroyed, the fire left Peshtigo temporarily isolated from the rest of the world. Messengers were dispatched on foot to inform the outside world what had just happened.

East Coast newspapers and wire services focused on the Chicago fire. Peshtigo became a footnote to history.

* * *

In contrast, the 2021 summer of wildfires “Out West” need not have happened. But for the nearly 50 years of official neglect and poor forest management, many western forests had become overgrown with brush, diseased and insect-infested trees, and tinder lying deep on the forest floor, long before these fires predictably broke out.

During times before the European-American settlers, Mother Nature and Native Americans prevented excess build-up of combustible material in the woodlands and prairies. Using controlled burns, the partnership limited then what have become the frequent large wildfires of today.

California officials in Sacramento bow to political pressure from misguided activists, who have succeeded in transforming workable forest management practices into the massive wildfires witnessed in recent summers.

Power lines and drought attributed to man-caused climate change were never the primary causes. These merely serve as convenient scape-goats for the California and Oregon governors offices.

No, the deadliest wildfire in US history happened 150 years ago in Wisconsin, not in Oregon and California during 2021. The national media gets it wrong over and over again.

William D. Balgord heads Environmental & Resources Technology, Inc. in Middleton, WI.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0