David L. Ulin: How to sing 'Happy Birthday' during an epidemic

I am an adult, cognizant of random chance and uncertainty. I’ve come to recognize that insecurity, chaos even, is the way of the world.

In the face of an epidemic stretching toward a pandemic, I have one eye on living as if there will be no exceptional disruptions, and the other on preparing for catastrophe. What I’m saying is that I do not generally rely on magical thinking.

I have laid in supplies: peanut butter and water and dry goods, cold medicine and zinc tablets and soap. I have food for the animals. I’m in regular touch with my children as they go about their adult lives.

They groan at me when I ask, as I used to do when they were younger, when they last washed their hands. But now I am consciously singing “and many more” when I fulfill the CDC’s instructions about how to wash my hands.

Let us call it a means of reassurance, even (or especially) if I do not, cannot, feel particularly reassured.

I offer it to you as well, this coping mechanism, this precaution, this projection of a happy ending, which is, of course, a whisper of faith, not in divine intervention but in our ability to care for one another and ourselves.

This is how I’ve come to think of it, at any rate, each of the many times a day — six, eight, 10, a dozen — I sing “Happy Birthday” and scrub my hands to try and wash away the dread.

David L. Ulin is a contributing writer to Los Angeles Times Opinion.

