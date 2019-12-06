Soviet Ambassador Anatoly Dobrynin worked the elegant embassy room full of U.S. farmers, many of them drinking vodka.
Known for his affable manner, Dobrynin — tall, portly with gold framed glasses — leaned in to talk with his guests at a time when the Soviet Union was using a thaw in the Cold War with its U.S. adversary to buy grain to supplement its own weak farming sector.
I remember his handshake, warm and firm, and his geniality in a brief encounter at the reception.
The tables laden with glasses of vodka and other treats were waiting for the farmers as they arrived on a bus from their convention hotel on a winter morning in the early 1970s. As a reporter covering the meeting, I was invited to tag along.
In retrospect, the morning of convivial conversation with the bear-size ambassador was a quaint style of Russian attempts at influencing Americans compared with the style we’ve learned more about recently — the attempts to undermine our elections, to sow distrust and hate among our citizens.
We learned more of this recently in the testimony of Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council Russia expert before the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment investigators:
“Some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country — and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did,” Hill said. “This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves. The unfortunate truth is that Russia was the foreign power that systematically attacked our democratic institutions in 2016...”
Writing in Time Magazine, David French cites a Rand Corporation report on the threat that Russia poses, not just in cyberwarfare and disinformation, but with its strong and improved military demonstrated by its grab of Crimea.
The article poses the question of whether Ukraine could be a testing ground for other hostile Russian moves that could threaten NATO and, by its NATO membership, the United States.
Russia, we are advised, poses multiple threats that need recognition and response, not denial.
But I digress.
Dobrynin’s approach to diplomacy was genial. He served during six U.S. presidencies, both Republicans and Democrats from 1962 to 1986.
A New York Times obituary in 2010 said, “Even in the dark days of the cold war, embassy guests found it hard to imagine hostility in the portly, gregarious man with the hearty, infectious laugh. He struck many as amiable Uncle Anatoly.” That was surely the impression made to the visiting farmers who reboarded their bus in a jolly mood.
But Malcolm Toon, America’s ambassador to Moscow from 1976 to 1979, offered another perspective in 1984, near the end of the ambassador’s tenure, according to the Times.
“Dobrynin is one of the ablest diplomats of the 20th century,” he said. “But you shouldn’t treat him as a friend at court. He’s a representative of a government, a system, a philosophy that is hostile to everything we stand for.”
So it is now that the United States faces an adversary that makes no pretense of affability, the strongman Russian President Vladimir Putin who represents a government, a system, a philosophy that is hostile to everything we stand for.
Hill again: “President Putin and the Russian security services operate like a super PAC. They deploy millions of dollars to weaponize our own political opposition research and false narratives. When we are consumed by partisan rancor, we cannot combat these external forces as they seek to divide us against each other, degrade our institutions, and destroy the faith of the American people in our democracy.”
She warned that Russia’s security services and their proxies have geared up to repeat their interference in the 2020 election. She added, “We are running out of time to stop them.”
Dobrynin’s influence and the cold war thaw faded under Republican President Ronald Reagan, who at one point called the Soviets an “evil empire.”
The Soviet Union finally collapsed in 1991. But the Russian threat to U.S. interests has survived. It’s time for the Republicans who remain in denial about that threat to adopt a more Reaganesque posture and stand up to Putin’s version of an evil empire.
Our democracy is at risk if they don’t.
