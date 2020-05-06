Dave Skoloda: It's time to tackle climate policy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Among the casualties of the battle against COVID-19 is the understandable loss of focus on another huge threat to our long-term well-being — climate change.

As someone drily commented during the online Earth Day program, there will likely be a vaccine to guard against the coronavirus in time, but there will be no vaccine to protect against the ravages of climate change.

In a way, the American experience with the virus should enhance our understanding of consequences for not acting when a threat to public welfare is apparent.

That was the case with the slow response to the virus and it certainly has been how we have fallen so far behind in a response to dangers inherent in the warming of the planet.

The imminent threat of widespread fatalities posed by COVID-19 demanded urgent action disruptive to daily life everywhere.

Climate change is also disrupting lives with floods, violent weather and wildfires, all associated with climate change, but the death threat is not seen in the same way that gave incentive and courage to act against COVID-19.

It takes political courage to support disruption when a threat to life does not seem immediate but disruptive change is needed.