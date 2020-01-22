In 1787, a rioter, part of a crowd inflamed by a rumor, bashed John Jay in the head with a rock, the injury interrupting his participation in writing the Federalist Papers with Alexander Hamilton and James Madison — the project that successfully advocated for the ratification of the United States Constitution.
Chief Justice John Roberts cited the incident in his annual year-end report on the federal judiciary, noting that Jay recovered and helped to finish the Federalist Papers, which have become recognized as “an enduring exposition on the core principles of our constitutional democracy.”
He added, noting the irony of Jay’s riot-caused injury while espousing those principles, that “they leave no place for mob violence.”
Roberts worried that as the years have passed, Americans have “come to take democracy for granted, and civic education has fallen by the wayside.
In our age, when social media can instantly spread rumor and false information on a grand scale, the public’s need to understand our government, and the protections it provides, is ever more vital.”
While Roberts was speaking in support of civic education and the necessary role of the courts in that effort, he also spoke to the anxiety of another great American about the danger of mob action and lawlessness.
Abraham Lincoln warned of mob violence and lack of respect for law in a 1838 speech titled, “The Perpetuation of our Political Institutions.” “I mean the increasing disregard for law which pervades the country; the growing disposition to substitute the wild and furious passions, in lieu of the sober judgment of Courts ...”
Lincoln told an audience in Springfield, Ill., on Jan. 27, 1838, that the danger posed to political institutions would not come from abroad. “If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”
How the nation could “fortify” against this threat, he said, was simple:
“Let every American, every lover of liberty, every well-wisher to his posterity, swear by the blood of the Revolution, never to violate in the least particular, the laws of the country; and never to tolerate their violation by others ... Let every man remember that to violate the law, is to trample on the blood of his father, and to tear the charter of his own, and his children’s liberty... Let it be taught in schools, in seminaries, and in colleges — let it be preached from the pulpit, proclaimed in legislative halls, and enforced in courts of justice. And, in short, let it become the political religion of the nation...”
Lincoln also warned of the potential of a rise of a man of ambition who, unsatisfied with the powers within the political institutions, would “push it to its utmost stretch.” In that case “it will require the people to be united with each other, attached to the government and laws and generally intelligent, to successfully frustrate his designs.”
There’s some irony here, given that Lincoln eventually greatly expanded the power of the presidency as he fought to hold the Union together in the Civil War. But his advice on the rule of law coincides with the observations of Chief Justice Roberts.
Roberts has timely called to us to inform ourselves of the role and protections of government and to heed the warning of inflaming passions by social media.
Timely as well, his admonition to the judiciary to “reflect on our duty to judge without fear or favor, deciding each matter with humility, integrity, and dispatch .... and to maintain the public’s trust that we are faithfully discharging our solemn obligation to equal justice under law.”
Heeding Lincoln’s warnings and advice is especially needed lest we “die by suicide” in this critical period of our history when divisions so threaten our political institutions.
The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan watchdog agency of the federal government, has said that President Trump broke the law when he withheld the aid to Ukraine directed by Congress. “”Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” the GAO decision said.
Lincoln’s words haunt our country’s response. Let every American swear, he said, never to violate the laws of our country and “never to tolerate their violation by others...”
