When my fiancée received two terminal diagnoses a few months ago, our primary care doctor very tactfully, yet compassionately, stated that it didn’t make a lot of sense to continue seeing her and cited instances where she would see a patient’s obituary in the paper just prior to their next appointment date.
She had just returned to the clinic after 12 years in Hospital Service. She recommended doing a meaningful Home Hospice.
While initially feeling almost a sense of slight rejection, I can tell you now that this firm “tell it like it is” medical advice turned out to be probably the most compassionate, straightforward truth we had received in a three-year battle with what we thought was Lyme Disease then turned out to be Parkinsonism (Multiple System Atrophy), progressive and fatal.
Hospice care, more often provided in the home, gives supportive care to people in the final phase of a terminal illness.
My fiancée was a home hospice volunteer when I met her, and while I had some familiarity with hospital-based hospice, I would soon learn that there is no place like home when it is at all possible.
Their mission is to provide comfort, pain-free if at all possible, so that the patient and family can focus on the inevitable transition and make it as meaningful and yes, as “pleasant” as humanly possible.
Mission accomplished. I don’t know how they do it, immersed in it all day and night, but they do.
These caring, compassionate, end-of-life professionals are continuously on the front lines, surrounded by the dying process, yet invariably somehow consistently inspire, build up, support, empathize with and console not only the patient, but the caregivers and extended family as well because “it’s what they do.” Bless them all, it truly takes a special breed.
Before we knew it we had music therapy, ministry, a weekly RN visit (and phone call), massage therapy and a nurse aide.
They were all irreplaceable. Our nurse aide provided bathing, range of motion, toileting, whatever we needed, and whenever we needed it. I finally sensed some degree of some much-needed respite. Having once volunteered for Elder Network here, doing Peer Support/Respite Care, I had a very difficult time over two years of her immobility actually finding any.
We were told to call Hospice Hotline at Winona Health 24/7 with any request. We were called every Thursday afternoon by them as well to see if we were running short of anything so that the next Angel visiting could get it to us before the weekend.
They left a ring binder explaining the entire program with an appointment calendar. They filled the morphine oral syringes when it came time to give them.
Conscientious, passionate, dedicated — words can’t describe them adequately. They reminded me of the young medic in the movie “Hacksaw Ridge.”
Fighting their battle unarmed, yet fully armed, with only reverence and urgency for the life-leaving process perhaps. Never a canceled appointment, never a miscommunication, I’ve seldom seen this degree of professionalism, I often felt catered to, and that’s a very warm feeling, especially when the one you love is leaving.
When her time came, they were by my side in 20 minutes at 3 a.m. when I needed them the most.
They called the funeral home on the way to the house. They provided me reading materials like Doug Manning’s “Discovering Permission To Grieve.” They call weekly, to see how I’m doing.
They sent a lovely card with a heartfelt note from all eight of our Angels. Then there is the upcoming Dinner of Remembrance at First Congressional Church, be sure to bring a friend. Then the phone rang the day before Thanksgiving just to make sure that I wasn’t going to be alone on this important holiday.
Their services are completely covered by Medicare, no supplemental needed.
Because some of their volunteers are unpaid, they take you on without Medicare, I’m told.
I will be remembering them during this season of giving, I would encourage you to consider it.
I can’t think of an organization as deserving.
