Daniel Kirk: Keeping our community safe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Winona State University Children’s Center was established in 1973 to provide a safe and convenient child-care environment to support student parents on their journey to a degree.

Over the years, the mission of the Center has shifted. We now offer the region’s premier early childhood education experience to not only our WSU students, but also to the children of WSU employees as well as many families in the area.

We are very proud of the program we run and the families we have the privilege to serve, and we value the relationships we build within our community — the relationships our teachers have with the children and families we serve, the relationships the children develop among their peers, and the role we, as the Center, play in our community.

However, we are not immune to the uncertainties and dangers caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since March, as a unit within the university, we have engaged in extensive planning around creating a COVID-secure environment to ensure that we manage the risks associated with the ongoing spread of the virus.