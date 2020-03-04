Dane Smith: Equity Blueprint calls for more investment in rural and Greater Minnesota

Across rural and Greater Minnesota, headlines during the last year point to growing consensus that all our regions need and deserve more public investment in the vital stuff that local economies and communities need to truly thrive.
This stuff includes: affordable health-care, housing and child-care; high-speed broadband connectivity; roads and bridges and transportation mobility; infrastructure and especially water and wastewater treatment; and more sustainable agriculture and land use as climate change disproportionately threatens our precious rural places, from farms to forests to wilderness.
Many community groups and businesses in Greater Minnesota are both demanding this richly deserved investment and taking their own initiatives to revitalize their communities and protect their environment.
They are improving the education and health of their human capital, addressing local racial disparities and economic inequalities, and trying their best to become more attractive to newcomers and business growth.
A small sampling of the asking and the doing:
- Articles in the Grand Rapids Herald and many other small-town and rural newspapers recently cited Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities leaders on the compelling need for a much larger state bonding bill this year to restore deteriorating rural infrastructure, including local roads and bridges, water and wastewater systems, child-care facilities and housing.
- In a widely publicized recent address to the Economic Club of Minnesota, Land O’ Lakes CEO Beth Ford called for more investment in rural broadband, education and health care. Her company, one of the nation’s largest co-ops, is planning a half-dozen rural “service centers” to aggregate high-speed internet, telemedicine and other amenities, while also launching its own effort to bolster more environmentally sound farming practices.
- Many local news outlets have been covering all-out community efforts to improve student outcomes and welcome immigrants to an increasingly diverse Greater Minnesota. These ventures are underway through the “Grow Our Own” initiative in counties served by the Southwest Initiative Foundation and in communities that are part of the Education Partnership Coalition, including Red Wing, Austin, Northfield, St. Cloud and Rochester.
Other inspiring local examples like these — along with dozens of policy recommendations for a more vibrant and inclusive rural Minnesota – can be found in The Minnesota Equity Blueprint.
This new guidebook to a more inclusive and equitable North Star State was unveiled last week in six communities along the Mississippi River (Winona, North Minneapolis, St. Cloud, Brainerd, Grand Rapids and Bemidji).
The Blueprint contains 140 recommendations in all, on 170 pages richly illustrated with charts and maps that explain our challenges.
Instructive story boxes provide detail on local enterprise and creativity that are improving lives. The booklet is intended for both policy-makers and for the consideration of every Minnesotan, for workers and business owners, for nonprofits and local community organizations.
The process that produced the Blueprint involved creation of a “Thriving by Design Network: Rural & Urban Together, ” large conferences in Granite Falls and Hinckley and smaller meetings across the state.
This network grew to include more than 300 participants and it drew input on policy and practices from many business groups, statewide associations and nonprofit organizations.
Among the many recommendations that emerged with special impact on rural Minnesota: relieve farm and business regulatory burdens that often do not account for rural realities; increase funding for the Border-to-Border Broadband development program; encourage rural “placemaking’’ efforts that bring arts and cultural amenities to small towns; expand welcoming initiatives for immigrants like those in Winona and Austin and Willmar; increase support for rural small business incubation and access to capital; help rural landowners and communities shift to sustainable agriculture, renewable energy and restoration of lakes and rivers quality; and provide more funding in bonding bills and other programs for rural water and wastewater treatment.
The Blueprint is one of the most comprehensive, practical and constructive policy frameworks our state has seen in recent decades. It also is one of the first to integrate rural and Greater Minnesota into a framework of “equity’’ and which has typically been applied to urban communities of color.
This idea of rural-metro solidarity was reflected in a recent joint commentary published by the Center for Rural Policy & Development.
The authors were Tim Penny, president of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (and a former Democratic congressman) and Charlie Weaver, executive director of the Minnesota Business Partnership (and a former Republican legislator from the Twin Cities). They said:
“These dynamics (rural-urban differences) obscure a fundamental truth: Greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro are both integral to our state’s identity and a critical part of Minnesota’s current and future success…We are one state with several economies and several economic regions. Urban and rural together define the success of our state.”
Dane Smith is senior policy fellow and president emeritus of Growth & Justice, a research and advocacy organization that seeks a more equitable and environmentally sustainable economy for Minnesota. The Minnesota Equity Blueprint can be downloaded from the Growth & Justice website at www.growthandjustice.org