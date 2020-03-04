Dane Smith: Equity Blueprint calls for more investment in rural and Greater Minnesota

Other inspiring local examples like these — along with dozens of policy recommendations for a more vibrant and inclusive rural Minnesota – can be found in The Minnesota Equity Blueprint.

This new guidebook to a more inclusive and equitable North Star State was unveiled last week in six communities along the Mississippi River (Winona, North Minneapolis, St. Cloud, Brainerd, Grand Rapids and Bemidji).

The Blueprint contains 140 recommendations in all, on 170 pages richly illustrated with charts and maps that explain our challenges.

Instructive story boxes provide detail on local enterprise and creativity that are improving lives. The booklet is intended for both policy-makers and for the consideration of every Minnesotan, for workers and business owners, for nonprofits and local community organizations.

The process that produced the Blueprint involved creation of a “Thriving by Design Network: Rural & Urban Together, ” large conferences in Granite Falls and Hinckley and smaller meetings across the state.

This network grew to include more than 300 participants and it drew input on policy and practices from many business groups, statewide associations and nonprofit organizations.