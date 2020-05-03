Dan Feehan: Congress must aid our businesses

For example, $69,000,000 went to Ashford Inc., a luxury hotel company that manages multiple Ritz-Carlton locations.

Politicians in Washington, D.C., may not appreciate the depths of the challenges that face our communities, but the consequences of status quo politics are felt acutely from Worthington to Winona. Now is not the moment for handouts to special interests; now more than ever, we need Washington to be working for us.

Congress did the right thing by replenishing the funds to this program, but it failed to address the broken incentives and processes that stacked the deck against actual small business owners in Minnesota’s First District.

In order for PPP to be successful, Congress needs to fix several things.

First, it must simplify the overly complicated loan process for our farmers and southern Minnesotans who are self-employed.

Next, Congress needs to create the right incentives for restaurants and bars with tipped workers by also accounting for lost tips.

Congress must also ensure our local Chambers of Commerce aren’t shut out of the program so they can continue to provide critical services for our small businesses.