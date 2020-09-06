Dahleen Glanton: Chadwick Boseman's death hits especially hard

In America's unjust system of medical disparities, colon cancer -- like COVID-19 and just about every other life-threatening illness -- takes a disproportionate toll on Black people. African Americans are 20% more likely to develop colon cancer than whites and are also more likely to die of it.

Still, it seemed unnatural for it to happen to Boseman. Though we had no idea, he was diagnosed four years ago and was battling the disease even while filming the rigorous role of the Black Panther.

He chose to reveal it only to the people he felt needed to know. Some fans were disappointed that he didn't let the public know. But what could anyone have done except feel sorry for him? Obviously, that's exactly what he did not want.

We didn't know Boseman personally, but it felt as though we did. We'd never met George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks or Ahmaud Arbery either, but Black people mourned their deaths as though they were family.

We knew Boseman only from afar, but he managed to penetrate our lives so deeply over the course of a two-hour film that we walked away feeling better about ourselves than we did going in. That was his greatest strength.