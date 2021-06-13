Dahleen Glanton: Allowing poor children to go hungry would cost society more than Biden’s child tax credit expansion

Starting next month, the Internal Revenue Service will deposit checks directly into the bank accounts of families who need it most. On the 15th of every month from July to December, qualified families will receive $300 for every child under the age of 6 and $250 per child 6 and older.

That means an impoverished family with a 2-year-old and a 7-year-old could receive $550 every month for the rest of the year. Think how that could change their lives.

It’s part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package Democrats passed in March without a single Republican vote. Under Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the existing $2,000-per-child tax credit was increased to $3,600 for each child under age 6 and $3,000 for children between the ages of 6 and 17. The savings will be doled out in monthly increments.

The new tax credit will benefit single parents earning up to $75,000 a year and couples who earn up to $150,000. But it will also help scores of families who live in poverty, including tens of millions of low-income families who did not earn enough to receive the full tax credit previously. That’s what the GOP dislikes most about it.